The Allahabad High Court has granted parole to Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra till May 26 to attend terahi of his mother. However, during the parole period, he shall remain in police custody on his expense, which shall be paid by him on or before his surrender, the court added. HC grants parole to Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra

Vijay Mishra is in jail on the charges of conspiracy in Umesh Pal murder case, where ex-MP and dreaded mafia turned politician Atiq is the main accused. He has also been booked under the Gangsters Act.

While passing this order, Justice Saurabh Srivastava observed, “After hearing the rival submissions advanced by counsels for both the parties, on humanitarian ground, this court is of the opinion that applicant namely Vijay Mishra, may be permitted to attend the terahi of his mother in police custody, costs of which shall be borne by him”, the court added in its order passed on May 21.

In the present petition filed by Vijay Mishra, his counsel submitted that the mother of applicant expired on May 10. The applicant has been languishing in Etawah jail since July 30, 2023.

The applicant filed an application before the court of special judge (Gangster Act), Prayagraj with prayer to allow him to appear in last ceremony of his mother, but the court below rejected the same prayer vide order dated May 14, 2025, which has been challenged through instant petition.

The counsel for applicant submitted that terahi of his mother is scheduled on May 23, 2025 and as such prays that applicant be released on short term parole to participate in the said ceremony.

However, during the court proceedings, the state counsel vehemently opposed the prayer sought through the instant petition.