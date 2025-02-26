HC to hear application seeking Sambhal mosque’s whitewash on Feb 27

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday fixed February 27 as the next date of hearing in an application moved by the mosque management committee Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid, seeking permission for its whitewash and cleaning. The court further directed that Manoj Kumar Singh, the counsel appearing for the ASI, shall also seek instructions by the next date (File Photo)

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on an application moved by the mosque management committee and another.

“The lawyers are abstaining from work today. Hari Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, appears in person through video-conferencing. Sanjai Kumar Singh, the additional chief standing counsel, is present for the state government (respondent no- 13). For the rest of the respondents, no one is present,” the court observed.

“It has been informed by senior advocate SFA Naqvi that Manoj Kumar Singh, advocate, appears for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He undertakes to inform the counsel appearing for Archeological Survey of India within 24 hours about this order. Sanjai Kumar Singh, the additional chief standing counsel, shall convey the order to the Advocate General, UP, who shall appear on the next date and seek instructions from the state government as to the prayer made in the application”, the court added.

The court further directed that Manoj Kumar Singh, the counsel appearing for the ASI, shall also seek instructions by the next date.

The Sambhal mosque hogged to limelight when violence erupted in Sambhal district on November 24, 2024 after a team led by an advocate commissioner surveyed this Mughal-era mosque on the orders of a local court.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member judicial commission to inquire into the incident and thereafter submit its report.