Headquarters Central Air Command celebrates 92nd IAF anniversary

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 92nd anniversary at Headquarters Central Air Command, Bamrauli, on Tuesday, with enthusiasm. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, laid a wreath at CAC War Memorial (HT Photo)

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, laid a wreath at CAC War Memorial and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

On the occasion, messages received from the president, vice-president, Prime Minister, defence minister, minister of state for defence and Chief of the Air Staff were read out.

Later, the AOC-in-C, Central Air Command, administered the oath of allegiance to all Air Force personnel as well as civilians. In his message, the AOC-in-C conveyed warm greetings and good wishes to all retired personnel, Air Warriors, Agniveers, NCs(E), DSC personnel, civilians and their families.

He stressed on imbibing proactive aerospace safety approach and mindset, prevention of incidents/accidents and ensuring optimal utilisation of resources. The AOC-in-C also emphasised on operational excellence, physical and mental fitness of personnel to ensure a formidable fighting force, said Samir Gangakhedkar, Group Captain, public relations officer, Prayagraj.