Unseen & Inactive: Health ATMS fight for attention and functionality in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A nurse stationed outside the Health ATM on Mohan Road has just one duty at present -- inform the public that facilities to conduct free health tests are currently unavailable. This particular Health ATM has been non-functional for over a month now.

“The health ATM lacks power supply, rendering it inactive. Despite communicating our concerns to supervisors, no actions have been taken so far,” stated Yogesh Kumar, the nurse assigned to this location.

“To escape the scorching indoor heat, I sit outside every day. Occasionally, when a nurse at a nearby Health ATM takes leave or doesn’t show up, I step in to manage that ATM for the day. Otherwise, I spend my days outside and cannot attend to any patients,” said 32-year-old Kumar.

Meanwhile, around 2.30 pm, the Health ATM near Amir-ud-daula Public Library, situated within a bustling market and residential area of the state capital, was found to be locked. Residents noted that the ATM remains unoccupied most of the time due to minimal foot traffic. Often, the staff deployed to manage the ATM is absent.

The Health ATM at sector-2, Vikas Nagar, is operational but currently, offers only basic health check-ups -- including blood pressure, diabetes tests, pulse measurement, and height and weight assessment. Attendant Neha mentioned that more comprehensive services will only be available a few months down the line.

Another functional ATM, located near Tikona Park close to Lucknow Zoo, also provides basic health services. A local resident mentioned, “This location doesn’t witness much turnout. It’s quite inconspicuous within the park’s surroundings, shielded by trees. People generally prefer nearby public hospitals over this facility.”

However, during visits to Health ATMs at various locations, several were found fully operational with staff attending to visitors. Health ATMs at the Rumi Darwaza police outpost, MIS (Modern Indian School) crossing at Rajajipuram, and Sana Hospital in LDA Colony on Mohan Road have the necessary equipment and machinery, operating from around 9:30 am to 5:00 pm every day except Sunday. According to on-site nurses, they receive an average of five to six walk-in patients daily.

“We were planning to introduce blood-related tests starting from August 15 but the instructions for these tests are yet to be received,” said the staff assigned to the Health ATM at Jal Sansthan office in A-block, Indira Nagar. The nurse at the ATM near Rumi Darwaza noted that, for now, the ATMs offer height, weight, pulse, blood pressure, first aid, and a few other basic check-ups for free. Additionally, patients have the option to connect with a doctor at PGI via the kiosks within the ATMs for free consultations. Kumar added that a few other chargeable tests will also be available at Health ATMs in the coming months.

What is the role of Health ATMs?

Similar to an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) dispensing money, a Health ATM is a touch-screen kiosk capable of conducting a variety of tests for several diseases in a matter of minutes. These tests include height, weight, body temperature, blood pressure, oxygen saturation levels, BMI, and fat content.

Visibility issues

A majority of the Health ATM kiosks are strategically located in densely populated areas, though they are often positioned a bit away from main roads. Consequently, despite featuring advanced gadgets for basic health assessments, these health ATMs frequently go unnoticed.

“These health ATMs are not easily discoverable through a simple Google search. Enhancing their visibility through the internet is crucial, considering nearly every family possesses multiple cell phones. Additionally, spreading awareness about these ATMs and their locations through social media could significantly boost turnout,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General of the Association of International Doctors.

“The tests offered by these Health ATMs are essential for basic health screening but people are unaware that these tests are provided free of charge. All hospital OPD slips should include information about nearby Health ATMs, ensuring patients and attendants are informed about their locations and services,” proposed Dr PK Gupta, former president of the Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

Low Visitor Count

While some Health ATMs aren’t fully operational, the lack of public awareness remains a significant factor in their underutilisation. Despite being positioned in strategic locations across the state capital, these health ATMs fail to attract a substantial number of visitors, even though they provide a range of tests free of cost.

For instance, Indira Nagar Bal Mahila Chikitsalaya witnesses over 1,000 daily visitors, but only a dozen or so individuals utilise the Health ATM services each day. “Very few patients or attendants come for check-ups. The ATM is right in front of the main entrance, yet people don’t pay attention to the free tests available here,” said the community health officer stationed at this Health ATM.

What do officials say?

Health ATMs are poised to revolutionise healthcare by offering vital assistance to urban populations, according to Pankaj Kumar Singh, additional municipal commissioner. He emphasised that technology is reshaping healthcare, with people seeking doorstep services. Health ATMs, an initiative to aid the common, particularly the underserved, align with this shift.

SK Jain from GM Smart City Limited highlighted collaboration with Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (PGI), which has trained paramedical and technical staff. Video conferences through the PGI’s telemedicine network allow free medical advice, provided by 10 general physicians and 5 specialists. This integration aims to enhance Smart City’s service delivery using sensing tech and data analytics.

Over 50 tests can be conducted at these health ATMs for a nominal fee. Trained paramedics perform basic tests, including blood sample collection and blood pressure measurement. With 94 operational ATMs, people can complete a full body check-up within 10 minutes, benefiting those returning home late due to work. Future plans include these ATMs serving as sample collection centres for diseases like dengue, malaria, HIV, and typhoid.

Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, director of SGPGIMS, lauds the technical and clinical support provided by SGPGIMS to Health ATMs. Acknowledging the recent launch, he anticipates these ATMs offering substantial relief to time-constrained citizens who find visiting large hospitals challenging.

