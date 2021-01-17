Healthcare staff back after inoculation, vow to continue fight against Covid

After spending just about half an hour under observation after getting the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday most of the healthcare professionals from the city returned to attending patients.

Jayshree Dhalpe, nurse, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital which is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that after she received the jab on Saturday she resumed duty as she did not face any discomfort or adverse after-effects of the vaccine.

“The day went as usual and I was a part of the vaccination drive, so after the observation period I resumed work,” said Dhalpe.

Dhalpe had tested positive for the virus in May 2020. “I have seen many patients lose their lives due to Covid-19. I feel taking the vaccination is the best option for all of us,” she said.

Sanghmitra Sawant, nurse, Aundh District Hospital, said that she resumed her Intensive Care Unit (ICU) duty after being under observation period.

“I am currently on duty at the ICU ward. So there is always a fear of getting infected with the virus. I am hopeful that the vaccine will keep us safe from the virus,” said Sawant.

Dr Tanvi Lokapur, consultant radiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic said, “I got the vaccine shot at 2:30pm on Saturday. I was under observation for 30 minutes for any reactions or allergies. I did not experience any discomfort. On Sunday morning, there was a little headache but I am totally fine now. I have rested enough for the weekend and will be joining work tomorrow.”

She added that these unusual times, the vaccine was developed quickly to address the need. “I feel safe about the vaccine. And with the new strain, the vaccine will provide more safety to each one of us,” added Dr Lokapur.