Herbs dealer abducted from Jhansi, recovered

Nine people from Haryana kidnapped a man on Friday. He was recovered from neighbouring Datia town with the help of the Madhya Pradesh police late in the evening. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victim, Raghvendra Panchal, is a dealer of medicinal herbs and sells them by camping at various places.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

At the time of the incident, Raghvendra was camping in a village in Ambabai, under the Sipri Bazar police station, where he had rented a room. On Friday afternoon, nine people in two SUVs arrived at his place asking for his business partner, Tinku. Tinku belongs to Haryana.

When they could not find Tinku, the accused took Raghvendra with them at gunpoint. After they left, bystanders informed the police who swung into action and began searching for him by putting up barriers.

Meanwhile, the police also informed the Datiya police, who managed to locate the two vehicles. They arrested all the people and handed them over to the Jhansi police, who brought them back. Later, the police found that the gun used in the abduction, was a toy.

Gyanendra Kumar Singh, SP, city, said that the victim told them that Tinku had taken ₹1.5 lakh as loan on high interest from the accused which he did not repay. This loan multiplied to become ₹15 lakh. Meanwhile Tinku had stopped picking up the calls of the accused.

After kidnapping Raghvendra, the accused pressured him to contact Tinku.

Police have lodged an FIR against nine unknown people under section 386, 504, 506 IPC and are interrogating the people from whom they recovered the victim.

HTC