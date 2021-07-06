Heritage areas, buildings to be remodelled in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Ayodhya Development Authority is planning to remodel heritage locations and buildings in the temple town on the pattern of temple architecture.

Under this initiative, the façade and outer walls of buildings will be remodelled on the pattern of temples. This remodelling will give tourists a feeling of arriving in an ancient city.

Locations around prominent temples in Ayodhya have been selected for this make-over.

According to ADA officials, this concept is part of the vision document prepared by the international consultant LEA Associates, South Asia Private Limited, hired by the state government. The ADA is also assisting the consultant.

Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects are assisting the international consultant in executing the project.

The development authority has carried out survey of Dharmhari, Swargdwar, Ramkot, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan and other locations for this project.

“Possibilities are being explored to remodel these areas giving them a spiritual look,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, Ayodhya’s BJP MLA.

The focus will not remain only on areas adjoining Ram Janmabhoomi and the road leading to the Ram Mandir but also on other historic locations.

For this project, the ADA also needs support of saints of Ayodhya and locals, as the remodelling will require some demolition.

The Ayodhya administration will also carry out documentation of prominent temples of Ayodhya so that their details may be shared with devotees.

While reviewing Ayodhya’s vision document on June 26 in a virtual meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Narendra Modi had stated that Ayodhya was being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city.

In this meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath apprised the Prime Minister about various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects, including the Ayodhya international airport, expansion of the railway station, bus station, roads and highway projects which are part of the overall development plan of the temple town.

A tourist facilitation centre and a world-class museum will also be constructed in Ayodhya.

Box



Development plan

Ayodhya main road, the road leading to Ram temple, Panchkoshi parikrama, Ayodhya green field township, gates at all entry points of the city, rest-houses for devotees at entry points, Shri Ram International Airport, tourist centre, international museum, Saryu river front, renovation of five water bodies, integrated traffic management system, multi-level car parking, scheme for rehabilitation of animals, ring road and plantation of trees of Ramayan era.