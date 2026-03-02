IIT (ISM) Dhanbad on Monday inaugurated the Heritage Network Annual General Assembly 2026, drawing academic leaders from India and Europe to deliberate on collaborative research, joint degrees and technology partnerships. Heritage Network Assembly opens at IIT (ISM), focuses on joint degrees and research

The assembly opened at the TEXMiN Hall with Dean (IRAA) Prof Rajeev Upadhyay welcoming delegates and reaffirming the institute’s global outlook. “Internationalisation is no longer optional; it is central to academic growth and societal impact,” he said.

Prof Teresa Zielińska, president of the Heritage Network, described the gathering as a significant step toward deeper Indo-European cooperation. “As we approach a decade of collaboration, our responsibility is to convert dialogue into durable academic programmes,” she said, stressing collective action on sustainability and inclusive education.

The proceedings were anchored by Prof Rajni Singh, dean of corporate communications, who highlighted the network’s contribution to strengthening institutional ties and expanding academic mobility.

Vice-president Prof Vimal Chandra Srivastava pointed to new India–EU cooperation frameworks and funding opportunities. “We must think beyond one-to-one partnerships and create multi-university ecosystems that enable shared growth,” he said.

Deputy director prof Dheeraj Kumar linked the assembly to IIT (ISM)’s centenary year, stating, “This is the right moment to shift from knowledge exchange to technology-driven collaboration with global impact.”

In her keynote address, Gwenaelle Guillerme spoke on the T.I.M.E. Association and double degree pathways, noting, “With changing demographics and rising aspirations, international mobility and dual degrees will play a decisive role in shaping the future workforce.”

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Somnath Chattopadhyay. Day one included thematic discussions on education and emerging technologies. The coming sessions will focus on the network’s future roadmap, governance matters, poster presentations, campus visits and structured bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening long-term academic partnerships.