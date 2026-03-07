Heroin, meth worth ₹51 crore found in Meghalaya, two arrested: Police

Meghalaya’s anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) on Friday recovered suspected heroin and methamphetamine worth over ₹51 crore. According to officials, this is the largest narcotics seizure ever recorded by the Meghalaya Police. (HT photo)

According to officials, this is the largest narcotics seizure ever recorded by the Meghalaya Police.

Assistant inspector general of police (Administration) said the operation was carried out by ANTF personnel during a coordinated checking drive along the interstate corridor, a route frequently used by drug traffickers.

Also Read: Two held with 8 lakh capsules of habit-forming drugs in Bathinda

“During the operation, one Tata Sumo vehicle was intercepted and searched as per legal procedure. From one of the passengers, 19 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 203.7 grams were recovered. Further search of the vehicle led to the recovery of suspected crystal meth weighing 10.145 kilograms concealed in a trolley bag,” the officer elaborated.

Police said the total value of the seized contraband is estimated at ₹51.13 crore, making it the highest-value recovery of NDPS substances by the Meghalaya Police so far.

According to officials, the accused are suspected to be linked to a larger interstate and cross-border trafficking network, and efforts are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case.

A case has been registered at the ANTF police station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is in progress.