Punjab: 2 convicted in 2013 Patiala NDPS case, 3 POs still absconding

After more than a decade of trial, the Mohali court sentenced two men in the 2013 Patiala drug cartel case, which operated internationally, including in Toronto, Canada, and across various Indian states. The court sentenced Ajay Jain and Davinder Singh Nirwal. The informer disclosed that the cartel was allegedly involved in the clandestine manufacture of methamphetamine (ICE)

The case began after CIA staff, Patiala, recorded secret information regarding the alleged procurement and diversion of controlled substances, including pseudo-ephedrine, for illicit purposes. The informer disclosed that the cartel was allegedly involved in the clandestine manufacture of methamphetamine (ICE). It was further revealed that the accused procured raw materials such as pseudo-ephedrine and ephedrine by purchasing pharmaceutical companies or by using forged documents under the pretext of legitimate medicine manufacturing. The contraband was allegedly concealed within consignments declared as household goods and food items for inter-state and international transport.

Considering the gravity and magnitude of the allegations, the Patiala senior superintendent of police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) on December 8, 2013. The SIT was headed by DSP Arshdeep Singh under the supervision of SP (D) Jaskiranjit Singh to conduct an in-depth investigation.

Police arrested Varinder Singh alias Raja on December 8, 2013. His interrogation led to the nomination of Ajay Jain, who was arrested on December 12, 2013. Acting on his disclosure statement, police recovered 2 kg of pseudo-ephedrine and 300 grams of dextropropoxyphene from bushes near Dhareri Jattan village.

Police arrested Davinder Singh Nirwal on January 5, 2014, and recovered pseudo-ephedrine and intoxicating powder from the same area.

During the investigation, co-accused Anil Chawan nominated ex-cop Jagdish Bhola who was involved in the drug trafficking case.

The court convicted Ajay Jain and Davinder Singh Nirwal under Sections 22-B and 25-A of the NDPS Act for possession of an intermediate quantity and dealing in controlled substances. It acquitted them under Section 29 (criminal conspiracy), observing that the prosecution failed to establish conspiracy through call detail records or other cogent evidence.

Ajay Jain, a resident of Delhi aged about 58 at the time of sentencing, cited serious medical conditions including coronary angioplasty, brain surgery and coronary artery bypass graft surgery. Taking note of his health condition and absence of a prior criminal record, the court sentenced him to one year and three months of rigorous imprisonment under Section 22-B and one year under Section 25-A, with sentences to run concurrently.

In contrast, the court noted that Davinder Singh Nirwal, a resident of Canada has prior antecedents and is already serving a 20-year sentence in a separate 2018 NDPS case registered at Police Station Patara, Jalandhar. Considering his previous conviction and the quantity recovered, the court sentenced him to four years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 22-B and two years under Section 25-A, to run concurrently.

The court declared Varinder Singh alias Raja, Hrang Tin Khara and Anil Chawan alias Ravi Chawan as proclaimed offenders and directed that the file be revived upon their arrest.