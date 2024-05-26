High turnout of women voters marks peaceful polling in Nuh

Gurugram: Polling in Nuh remained peaceful with a large number of people opting to cast their votes early in the morning. Women were particularly prominent at the polling booths, arriving in groups, and making up the majority of voters during the first half of the day. The early surge of voters highlighted a strong sense of civic duty among women. They finished their morning chores, came to vote, and promptly returned home without wasting too much time at the polling stations. Nearly 64.7 % voter turnout was recorded till 6pm, district officials said. Women showing their inked finger after casting their vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in a village at Mewat, Nuh on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

But, as temperatures soared, the intense heat deterred many voters from leaving their homes, significantly impacting the overall turnout in Nuh. The early enthusiasm waned, and the harsh conditions led to a lower-than-expected participation rate in the district.

Locals said that the violence that engulfed Nuh last year on July 31, has cast a shadow over the community, impacting the turnout in this year’s elections. Many people, still reeling from the losses incurred during the unrest, chose not to venture out to vote. The demolition of their homes and shops left scars that are still fresh. The wounds inflicted by the violence run deep, serving as a reminder of the challenges faced by the community and the urgent need for support and rebuilding efforts, villagers said.

Aziz Khan, 57, a resident of Nalhar said that they did not vote since they were not supported by anyone during the violence. “We were arrested and remained in jails for months, no one from any political party supported us. No matter who wins, no one is concerned about our development,” he said.

The women of the community said despite the scars of trauma and injustice, they voted for development of the district that has been pending for over three decades.

Aaliya Begum, a resident of Nalhar in Nuh said they have already suffered a lot during the violence in Nuh. “Our houses and shops were demolished for no reason; my son was arrested though he was not in town on that day and we were humiliated. No one helped us. Development is what we need. Our area has been ignored by the government for too long,” she said.

Locals said that the communal violence had left a deep impact on them and they are still coping with the losses. “This election is all about our strength and unity. We have voted for development and dignity,” said Fiza Begum a Nuh resident.

The people of Nuh displayed a sense of aggression stemming from the violence last year, which ultimately impacted the voter turnout as many chose not to participate in the electoral process. They attributed their decision to a perceived lack of support from the government and administration in addressing their grievances and losses incurred during the unrest.

Ghasera, Nagina, Punhana, and Ferozepur Jhirka witnessed long queues as residents turned up to cast their votes, determined to exercise their democratic right despite the challenges.

Anganwadi workers and auxiliary nurses at many booths asked veiled women voters to reveal their identity so that they could match the voter ID cards with their faces, said officials.

Congress leader Mamman Khan, legislator of the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly seat in Nuh said that the elections were significantly hit by the intense heat, which reflected in the voter turnout. “The scorching temperatures discouraged many voters from venturing out to the polling booths, resulting in a lower-than-expected turnout, particularly in rural areas, where it was difficult for people to travel and cast their votes,” he said.