Highways closed, 4 kanwarias die in mishaps during yatra
National Highway 58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar and Dehradun, was blocked to normal traffic from Saturday and only Kanwarias and their vehicles will be allowed on it till July 26.
Also, one side of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway has been blocked to normal traffic from Saturday. Vehicles going towards Ghaziabad from Meerut will be allowed to ply on one side of the road and the other side will be used by Kanwarias till July 26.
Traffic going towards Meerut, Hardwar and Dehradun will be diverted towards Jaipur from Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.
Meanwhile, another accident occurred near Hapur bus stand on Friday when a speeding car hit a woman Kanwaria, Mamta, of Aligarh. She was immediately admitted to the district hospital and doctors referred her to Delhi after seeing her serious condition.
SHO of Nauchandi police station Jitendra Singh said that the driver of the car has been taken into custody and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family of the injured kanwaria.
Earlier, two kanwarias died after a roadway bus hit their motorcycle on NH 24. Both kanwarias were on their way to Garh Mukteshwar from Moradabad to bring Kanwar.
In another incident, a Kanwaria on a motorcycle fell into a 30-foot roadside gorge after he ran into the divider on the Delhi- Meerut Expressway. Police said that four kanwarias from Delhi were on their way to Hardwar on motorbikes. The bike of one kanwaria collided with a divider and he fell into the deep gorge and died on the spot.
Another Kanwaria Mohit, 26, also died and his two friends sustained injuries near Mansoorpur of district Muzaffarnagar on Thursday night. Mohit, a resident of Meerut, was on the way to Hardwar along with his two friends on his motorbike. A motorbike coming from the opposite side collided with his bike and critically injured Mohit, who was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
Meanwhile, the ongoing work on the elevated track of the rapid rail project between Delhi and Meerut has been suspended till July 26. Work in Shatabdi Nagar casting yard will continue during the Yatra.
Normal traffic on roads and highways will resume after Mahashivratri on July 26. Lakhs of devotees bringing sacred Gangajal (Kanwar) from Hardwar, Rishikesh and other destinations will offer it to Lord Shiva in temples of their respective areas on the occasion of Shivratri.
Use schools for education purpose only: PCMC civic chief
Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Patil has ordered the PCMC primary and secondary education department to use the school buildings only for schooling purposes and not for other activities except municipal elections. This comes after complains of limited classrooms and two classes being conducted in one room were registered. There are 105 primary schools and 18 secondary schools run by PCMC. During Covid, these schools were used as vaccination centres.
3 arrested in Maha for duping builder of ₹3 cr by giving him fake gold coins
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a builder of Rs 3 crore by giving him fake gold coins, a police official said on Saturday. "The transaction took place in a hut near a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The coins turned out to be fake after which he lodged a complaint. "We arrested Kisanbai Kasturbai Marwadi Salat, Haribhai Premabhai Marwadi Salat and Manish Kamleshbhai Shah from Vadodara in Gujarat," he said.
BMC ropes in JBIMS to train educators in management
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has roped in the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies to train 120 headmasters and principals in management. The additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, told HT, “BMC teachers get promoted and start working as headmasters without management skills. It is mainly a managerial job where certain management skills are required.” BMC gives training on content and syllabus but not on management and administrative skills.”
CM Shinde says Uddhav denied him ‘Z plus’ security; NCP defends former ally
Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has stirred a controversy by claiming that the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray denied 'Z plus' category security cover to Eknath Shinde, who was the guardian minister of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district in the previous MVA government. Interestingly, Nationalist Congress Party rushed to defend the Shiv Sena president and said that no such directives were issued by Thackeray. The NCP leaders said Shinde already had Z category security.
Six TEDx speakers take the stage at Chitkara University
Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised a TEDx Talk on the university campus on Saturday. Six speakers from different disciplines shared their experiences and life stories with the audience. The theme was 'motivating the youth for a better tomorrow.' Speakers were given 18 minutes to put forth their ideas. Amit Pandey, CEO-PnCap and founder and CEO Super77 established Super77 with an ambitious vision of transforming human lives.
