Himachal board declares Class-10 results, promotes 99.7% students

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) announced the Class 10 results on Monday evening, with 99.7% students declared passed.

The government in May had decided to promote all Class 10 students as the second wave of Covid-19 raged across the state making it difficult to conduct the exams.

HPBoSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni, in a press conference, said the annual examination of Class 10, except the Hindi paper, could not be conducted due to pandemic situation.

The government had directed the board to formulate a policy to evaluate the students.

The board, after having exhaustive consultations with all stakeholders, evolved an “objective criteria” to assess the students on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Assessment (CCA) and Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

The result was prepared at the school-level by a tabulation committee and the final result was compiled by the board.

Soni said a total of 1,16,784 students are enrolled in Class 10, out of which 88,556 are studying in government schools while 28,228 are in private schools. All eligible students have been promoted to the next class and given marks as per the objective criteria, he said.

The pass percentage this time is 99.7% as against 60.79% in 2019 and 68.11% in 2020 respectively.

The HPBoSE chairman said a total of 8,014 students have scored marks between 90 to 100%, of which, 4,965 are girls.

Merit list to be declared later

Soni said the board will not declare a merit list as the high court had passed restraining orders on a writ petition filed by a student who pleaded that he missed the Hindi exam due to Covid-19 and could not get the marks he was expecting.

He said students who have missed the Hindi paper due Covid infection may take the exam on July 12 subject to the condition that they submit a valid proof of their being infected when the paper was first held.

Also, students who are not satisfied with the result will be given a chance to write the papers again in August or September.

The merit list will be declared after these papers are conducted.

As per the tabulation policy notified by the board, subject-wise marks distribution was divided into seven categories that comprised the Class 9 result of the student, Class 10 first and second term exams, pre-board result, exam of Hindi subject held on April 13, internal assessment and practical marks.

In a 100-mark paper with no practical, 10 marks were allotted for the Class 9 result, 15 marks each for the first and second term exams, 40 marks for the pre-board exam, five marks Hindi paper and 15 marks for internal assessment.

For the 100-mark exam with practicals, 10 marks were allotted for Class 9 result, five each for first and second terms, 35 for pre-board, five for Hindi exam, 15 for internal assessment and 25 for practical.

Soni said students who did not appear in any of the first term, second term and pre-board, or practical exams of Class 10 were not benefited by the tabulation policy.