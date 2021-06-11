Himachal extends Covid curfew with more relaxations

The Covid curfew in Himachal Pradesh has been extended with several more relaxations till further orders, owing to the situation improving in the state.

The decisions were taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday.

From June 14 (Monday) onwards, the shops would open from 9am to 5pm. However, markets would remain closed on weekends. The curfew would remain in effect from 5pm to 5am.

Offices with staff strength of 75 and above would function with 50% strength. Earlier, the offices were operating with 30% staff.

All medical, ayurveda and dental colleges would open from June 23, and pharmacy and nursing institutes on June 28.

Intrastate public transport would be allowed with 50% passengers. RT-PCR tests are no longer needed to enter the state.

The cabinet decided to provide a relief of about ₹40 crore to the reeling transport sector, including interest subvention scheme on working capital for stage carriage operators. Under the scheme, a loan amount of ₹2 lakh per bus and maximum amount up to ₹20 lakh would be provided to the bus operators as working capital. The duration of the loan would be five years, which includes one year of moratorium period.

Fifty percent wavier has been given on the special road tax and token tax from August 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, to stage carriages, taxis, maxis, autorickshaws and institution buses.

Besides this, 50% relief has also been given on special road tax and token tax during the period of three months from April to June 2021.

The cabinet approved filling up of 2,322 posts of different categories under departmental para workers policy to manage 486 drinking water and 31 irrigation schemes in the state.

The cabinet also decided to create and fill up 401 posts of different categories in trauma/ tertiary care centre in IGMCH, Shimla, and super specialty block Chamiana of the hospital, besides 328 posts of different categories on outsource basis.

The honorarium of all categories of teachers appointed under SMC has been enhanced by ₹500 per month from April 1, 2021. Similarly, honorarium of cook-cum-helper under the mid-day meal scheme has been increased by ₹300 per month.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation in the state, the cabinet has decided to conduct examinations of graduate and Shastri final year in 2021 as per SoPs issued by UGC. It also decided to hold exams of graduate first and second year after the final year examinations are over.

The academic session 2021-22 in colleges would start from 1st week of August.

The cabinet gave its nod to revised scheme for interest subvention on working capital Loan for hospitality industry. The revised scheme provides for interest subversion of 75% in the first year and payment period has also been increased to five years.

It decided to include the families under National Food Security Act (priority households category) where death occurred due to Covid pandemic.

It approved necessary amendments in Mukhya Mantri Swalamban Yojna to include service enterprises and related goods carriers as composite related activities.

It has granted ex-post facto permission to set up makeshift hospitals at Pandoga in Una, Parour in Palampur, Khaliar in Mandi and Anji in Solan.