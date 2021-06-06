Himachal extends lockdown till June 14

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday extend the lockdown till June 14.

The decision to continue the restrictions was taken during the cabinet meeting, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also ordered the cancellation of Class 12 examinations for the 2020-21 academic session, in line with the central government’s direction.

It decided that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards of the students on lines of Central Board of School Education and declare the final results of Class 12 accordingly.

The cabinet concurred in the meeting that in case some students are not satisfied with the results arrived so, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation is conducive for the same.

Tele-consultation for Covid patients

The state cabinet also directed that telephonic consultation be ensured for Covid-19 patients released from hospitals for home recovery. It also instructed the health department to explore more options for procurement of vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

Earlier, the cabinet passed a resolution for mourning the demise of chief whip and Jubbal-Kotkhai legislator Narinder Bragta. The cabinet appreciated the former minister’s contributions, particularly in development of horticulture sector in the state. A two-minute silence was also observed by the cabinet as a mark of respect to the departed leader.