A health workers collecting swab samples during a Covid testing drive at Rippon Hospital in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Himachal logs 1,034 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,034 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s caseload to 73,353
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 10:32 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,034 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s caseload to 73,353. The death toll climbed to 1,146 after 11 patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 197 were reported in Kangra, 170 in Solan, 151 in Mandi, 99 in Sirmaur, 98 in Hamirpur, 78 in Kinnaur, 77 in Una, 58 in Bilaspur, 49 in Shimla, 35 in Chamba, 19 in Kullu and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

In Kinnaur, more than 50 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourers are among those infected. Active cases shot up to 7,362 while recoveries reached 64,807 after 589 patients recuperated.

Four fatalities were reported in Una, two each in Shimla, Kangra and Solan, and one in Sirmaur. In Shimla, both the deaths were reported from a family of Jashla village in Kotkhai tehsil.

Their contacts have been isolated and the house where the family resides has been declared a micro-containment zone. This is for the first time that two deaths have been reported from a family in Himachal.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 11,875 cases, followed by Kangra (11,384), and Mandi (11,278). Solan has 8,942 cases, Una 5,080, Kullu 4,866, Sirmaur 4,541, Hamirpur 4,255, Bilaspur 3,817, Chamba 3,414, Lahaul-Spiti 1,445, and Kinnaur 1,422.

