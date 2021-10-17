Historic ‘Bharat Milap’ event in Kashi leaves audience spellbound

Bharat Milap, an annual cultural event organised to commemorate Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his reunion with his brother, Bharat, was held at Naati Imali Ground in Varanasi on Saturday.

Thousands of people attended the festival organised the day after Dussehra. Bharat Milap, which reflects spirituality, antiquity and tradition, also carries forward the traditional legacy of the city.

The festival began with the worship of Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman at Chitrakoot Ramlila Bhavan, few metres from the Imali Ground. Clad in white dhoti and undershirts with saffron gamachhas on their head, ‘Yadav Bandhus’ carried the chariot with those dressed as Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman, on their shoulders to the ground from the Bhavan. On the occasion, the spiritually charged people also chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev and ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

As the chariot reached the ground, the priest offered prayers to Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman and Lord Hanuman. Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh, chief of the Kashi Royal family, also offered prayers to Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman amid chanting of mantras by priests. After the puja, he gave a gold coin to the priest like the previous years and then Lord Rama and Laxman met their brothers, Bharat and Shatrughan.

Like the past year, the event also drew a huge crowd. A large number of young devotees took selfies, while others captured the moments into their cameras.

Many people of Kashi settled in other cities also visited to witness the annual event. Special arrangements were made by the administration for the event. Besides, tight security arrangements were in place and cops in plain clothes were deployed at the venue.

The Bharat Milap event is organised every year a day after Dussehra.