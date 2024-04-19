Hi-tech landing system at Prayagraj airport soon

Poor visibility due to dense fog or rain that often hampers the safe landing of aircraft, will soon be a thing of the past as efforts are being made to install hi-tech landing system at the Prayagraj airport. Prayagraj airport (HT File)

A survey has been conducted to install CAT-III landing system at the Prayagraj airport akin to the ones already functional at New Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow airports, said Prayagraj airport officials.

The technical team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) explored the possibilities of installing this state-of-the-art technology at the airport three days back. DGCA wants to install CAT-III system at the airport before Mahakumbh-2025, so that during the mega religious fair taking place during winters, there is no problem of landing of aircraft due to dense fog, officials added.

CAT-III refers to an Instrument Landing System (ILS) allowing flights to land in adverse weather conditions like fog, snow, or rain despite poor visibility. The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a precise guidance system for aircraft during runway approaches. It employs two radio beams, offering both horizontal and vertical guidance to pilots while landing.

Having completed the survey, now the DGCA team will give its report on CAT-III technology implementation at Prayagraj airport and based on the team’s report, permission will be sought from the Indian Air Force to install CAT-III system on the runway of the airport here.

Prayagraj Airport’s officiating director Rajesh Kumar said that Mahakumbh-2025 will be organised in winters. There will be dense fog here at that time and in view of the mega religious fair, the movement of aircraft here will increase manifold. To ensure smooth landing of aircraft in dense fog, it is necessary to install CAT-III system. With the installation of this system, passenger aircraft will be able to land at the airport even in low visibility of mere 50 metres, he added.

Last winters, Prayagraj’s air connectivity with other cities of the country was badly hit and operation of more than 150 passenger aircraft was affected. The Prayagraj Airport Advisory Committee had suggested installing CAT-III system at the airport.

Airlines operating from Payagraj have also been demanding installation of the modern landing system on the runway. Presently CAT-II system is installed on the runway here. The CAT-II system is under the supervision of the IAF. After getting permission from the IAF, DGCA will install CAT-III system at its own expense.