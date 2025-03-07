Holi-Juma remark: Sambhal CO sparks controversy; Oppn flays cop, demands action

Deputy superintendent of police Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, circle officer (CO) of Sambhal, is the cause of a heated debate following his remarks during a peace committee meeting held ahead of Holi. Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, circle officer of Sambhal (HT File Photo)

During the meeting, the officer said that those uncomfortable with Holi colours should remain indoors as the festival comes once a year, sparking criticism from opposition parties which demanded action against him saying his remarks show “bias” and are not befitting of an officer.

The officer had made the statement during the peace committee meeting, conducted at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on March 6, aimed to ensure communal harmony as Holi coincided with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

During the meeting, Chaudhary said, “Friday prayers happen 52 times a year, while Holi comes only once. If anyone feels that Holi colours might affect their religious beliefs, they should not come out of their houses on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together”.

Chaudhary’s advisory ahead of Holi drew sharp reaction from leaders from opposition parties.

On Friday, Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party general secretary, Ramgopal Yadav condemned the officer’s statement and blamed him for riots in Sambhal that broke out on November 24, 2024. “The CO incited riots. He was saying goli chalao goli chalao…everyone saw it. He was only the CO then. What else can be expected from him? Whenever the (political) system changes, such people will be in jail,” Yadav said while addressing the media in Firozabad on Friday.

Congress MP from Saharanpur, Imram Masood, said that the “language and tone” of Sambhal’s CO was not appropriate at all. “We should all celebrate festivals together. Everyone should respect each other’s religion. Friday prayers should be offered peacefully, and in Hindu-majority areas, people should avoid going unnecessarily. If we do not respect each other, how will communal harmony be maintained? Sambhal CO’s language and tone are not appropriate at all. Through his words, he is trying to spread hatred. It is extremely

unfortunate for someone holding a public office to make such a petty statement,” Masood said, adding that “senior police officials should take action against the CO themselves”.

Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq said that Muslims are being threatened in the peace committee meeting. Such meetings should be boycotted.

“I strongly condemn the intimidation of the Muslim side during the peace meeting and demand strict action against such officials. It is unacceptable for those entrusted with maintaining law and order to misuse their authority in this manner. I urge that until officials with such a biased mindset and a disregard for the law are removed from these positions, peace meetings led by them should be completely boycotted,” Barq said.

Holi in Sambhal till 2.30 pm, Juma namaz thereafter

SAMBHAL Holi will be played in Sambhal town till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims will offer Juma namaz after 2.30 pm, a senior police official on Friday said, adding seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival.

Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar on Friday said that in view of Holi and the first Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day, seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city. Complete peace prevails in the district and peace committee meetings are being organised at the mohalla level, he said. (PTI)