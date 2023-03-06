Holikas in Prayagraj a hazard for commuters

Holikas (cluster of wood to be burnt on the eve of the festival) have come up on several crossings and main roads of different localities of Sangam city. Holika at a crossing in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

However, little has anyone cared to consider the place for putting up these Holikas as several are placed at the main crossings, hindering traffic flow.

Likewise, several Holikas are placed below live electric wire and near transformers, inviting mishaps. But the problem is that neither the authorities nor the citizens take the initiative to find out an alternative so that the ritual is followed without any hazard to life and property.

At some of major crossings, locals have assembled a huge mound of dry logs at the very intersection thereby disturbing the smooth flow of traffic.

“The locals are to be blamed because it is they who place the logs but someone should question the traffic police and the district administration why no action is taken against those who put these piles of wood to be burnt,” said Umesh Mishra, a district court lawyer.

The problem worsens in localities of the Old City area as the roads of these localities are already choked by encroachment by shops as well as temporary stalls that have cropped up in run up to Holi. As these Holikas are placed right in the middle of the road, they invite accidents.

“People should collect dry wood and logs and donate it to poor families who have to buy it from the market, as it will add to the enjoyment of the festival”, said Dr Sandeep Singh, an orthodontist of the city.

“I am not able to understand how people can enjoy lighting Holika as it would be a better idea to plant two or more saplings on the festival of Holi rather than cutting trees just to burn them,” said Pramila Tandon, a resident of Katra locality.

Commenting on the issue, chief fire officer (CFO), Prayagraj, RK Pandey said that as the matter concerns religious sentiments of the people, the department officials are in touch with several religious heads and prominent persons in the city.

“Around 4,052 Holikas have been set up in the district and the fire station in-charges are inspecting many of the sites. Sites of around 600 have already been checked to prevent possible fire outbreaks or accidents,” he added.

The CFO said that people are being urged to opt for open spaces like grounds etc for burning Holikas and post no disruption or danger to commuters.