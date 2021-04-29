Hope resides in ‘tents’ on SRN campus, ready to lend a hand

A small park on the SRN Hospital premises has become the temporary shelter for attendants of Covid-19 and other patients admitted to the hospital. Some of them have arrived recently while others have been staying for over 10 days to look after their dear ones admitted here, hoping that their dear ones recover and get discharged soon.

The attendants living under the shelter of foldable, mosquito nets give a scene of small tents in the garden. At least two attendants are accompanying each patient but as no one is allowed inside the Covid-19 wards, they usually stay in the small park or under a shade on the SRN Hospital premises. Some make do by seeking shelter under trees, braving all difficulties

One among hundreds of such attendants is Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Kaushambi, whose relative is admitted to the Covid-19 ward, said he has been here for the last 10 days. He is allowed to send eatables and juice to the patient although he has been not allowed to enter and meet his relative.

Enduring all difficulties which include those of food and water for themselves, attendants of patients are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that their patients are taken good care of and return home healthy.

Sajjan, another attendant, who has been living here for a week, said that his father is admitted in the Covid-19 ward. Each day, Sajjan makes several rounds to the ward to see his father from outside. He even asks about the well-being of his father from the hospital staff.

While Sudhir and Sajjan have hope and continue to do all in their power for their sick relatives, weeping and panic-stricken relatives of dead patients have also become a regular scene on SRN Hospital premises. Soon after the death of a patient, attendants arrange for an ambulance to take the body to the ghat for cremation while making calls to inform of the demise to their relatives.