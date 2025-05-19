Hot day in Delhi a day after storm

After the winds came the calm. After a day marked by building collapse, trees being uprooted and infrastructure damages due to gusty winds of over 70 kilometres per hour (kmph), Delhi clocked a relatively uneventful day, with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius (°C) and surface winds of 15-20kmph speed, despite a yellow alert in place for most of the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While there is no colour-coded alert from Monday, IMD forecasted isolated spells of light rain and winds up to a speed of 50kmph. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

While there is no colour-coded alert from Monday, IMD forecasted isolated spells of light rain and winds up to a speed of 50kmph, which will keep maximum temperature in check and avoid heatwave conditions at least till May 24, IMD said.

The favourable meteorology also kept Delhi’s air quality in the “moderate” zone for a second consecutive day, in view of which the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR to lift Stage 1 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). “Keeping in view this trend of improvement in the AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts indicating the average air quality of Delhi to stay in ‘moderate’ category in the coming days (for which forecast is available), the CAQM Sub-Committee on Grap unanimously decided to revoke stage-1 of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect,” it said.

There was also no rain recorded in the Capital up to 5.30pm.

It has been a fairly wet May already, as Delhi received 92.7mm of monthly rainfall until 8.30am on Sunday, which is over three times the long-period average of 30.7mm for May.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Meteorology, said that back-to-back western disturbances have played a key role in not allowing the temperature to rise significantly. “We have seen western disturbances approach northwest India in May, one after another, as a cyclonic circulation. At present, a cyclonic circulation and a trough will both persist over the northern plains this coming week, with a possibility of rain and gusty winds to continue,” he said.

“There will be enough moisture in the atmosphere this coming week. Therefore, thunderclouds will develop mostly during late afternoon and evening, leading to dust storm, thunderstorms and light rain,” he said, stating while such a phenomenon occurs in May, the intensity and frequency have been higher this year.

IMD also forecasted a marginal dip in maximum temperature on Monday, with it likely to hover between 38°C and 40°C. The minimum on Sunday was 26.9°C, around normal. It is expected to hover between 26°C and 29°C until Tuesday, IMD said.