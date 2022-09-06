Hotel fire: Yogi announces free treatment for survivors

LUCKNOW Soon after rescue operations began at the four-floor hotel on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the injured people undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital and announced free treatment for them.

He asked doctors to provide best treatment and expressed grief over the death of those stuck in the fire at the hotel. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also reached Civil Hospital and met the injured people. “I have met the patients and directed doctors to provide the best treatment. A high level inquiry has been set up and the report is expected soon. The guilty will not be spared,” stated Pathak, who is also UP’s health minister.

The divisional commissioner was the next to visit those rescued and take stock of treatment being provided to the patients.

After the incident, chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr Manoj Agrawal had rushed 12 ambulances to the hotel and got beds ready at three hospitals to ensure that there was no hindrance in treatment of victims.

“We have admitted all those rescued and a medical team is working to make sure all are given attention and care,” said Agrawal. He stayed at the Civil Hospital till 3.30pm. By that time, 16 rescued people, including five firemen, had been brought to the hospital.