Hotel fire: Yogi announces free treatment for survivors
CM asks doctors to provide best treatment to the injured and expresses grief over the death of those stuck in the fire; deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also reaches Civil Hospital to meet the injured
LUCKNOW Soon after rescue operations began at the four-floor hotel on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the injured people undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital and announced free treatment for them.
He asked doctors to provide best treatment and expressed grief over the death of those stuck in the fire at the hotel. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also reached Civil Hospital and met the injured people. “I have met the patients and directed doctors to provide the best treatment. A high level inquiry has been set up and the report is expected soon. The guilty will not be spared,” stated Pathak, who is also UP’s health minister.
The divisional commissioner was the next to visit those rescued and take stock of treatment being provided to the patients.
After the incident, chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr Manoj Agrawal had rushed 12 ambulances to the hotel and got beds ready at three hospitals to ensure that there was no hindrance in treatment of victims.
“We have admitted all those rescued and a medical team is working to make sure all are given attention and care,” said Agrawal. He stayed at the Civil Hospital till 3.30pm. By that time, 16 rescued people, including five firemen, had been brought to the hospital.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics