Hotel room rates skyrocket to 1.11L per day as Lucknow gears up for India vs Eng World Cup Clash

LUCKNOW The countdown to the highly anticipated India vs. England World Cup clash on October 29th at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has set off a frenzy in the hospitality industry. Hotel room rates in the city have soared to a staggering ₹1.11 lakh per day on the day of the match, marking a significant boom in the sector. Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium (HT File)

As the city gears up to host this epic cricket event, hotels, clubs, and malls are seizing the opportunity to capitalize on the festive atmosphere surrounding the India-England encounter. Some city hotels have even provided special training to their staff to ensure a warm welcome for international guests.

Sarvesh Goel, the promoter of Hotel Centrum, revealed, “Around 80 rooms have been booked for the England team, their supporting staff, and the commentary crew. Moreover, some foreigners have also secured accommodations in select hotels.” He added, “We are completely sold out and are eagerly anticipating more such matches in Lucknow to sustain our thriving hotel industry.”

The England cricket team is set to stay at Hotel Centrum from October 27th to 30th, and the Afghanistan team will follow from October 31 to November 4. Goel emphasized, “We have trained our staff to cater to the needs of international cricket stars, ensuring they leave with exceptional memories of Lucknow.”

Ashish Sisaudia, director of sales at Hotel Regnant, stated, “We have made special arrangements for NRIs from England, providing them with T-shirts and bands to support their teams. Our goal is to create unforgettable memories for all our guests.”

Shabahat Hussain from Taj Hotel announced, “Our hotel is fully booked from October 26 to 31, and we’ve arranged live telecasts of the matches within the hotel premises.”

Shyam Kishnani, joint secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Hotel and Restaurant Association, commented, “The World Cup matches in the state capital have brought about a welcome recovery for the hospitality industry, with no room vacancies available ahead of the India vs. England match on October 29.”

Furthermore, a prominent city hotel executive remarked, “It’s gratifying to witness room rates skyrocketing, with some hotels charging as high as ₹1.11 lakh on October 28, 29, and 30.”

Notably, a top hotel in Gomti Nagar extension is offering rooms at a rate of ₹1.11 lakh from October 28 to 30, while another hotel in Gomti Nagar, near the LDA office, has priced its rooms at ₹77,549 per day. An airport-route hotel has listed its rooms at ₹85,349 per day, while another hotel on the same route has set its rates at ₹49,990 on popular hotel booking platforms.

City clubs are also in on the action, with the Golf Club setting up a giant screen for members to enjoy the match. Additionally, they’re offering food and drink discounts during the India vs. England match, as shared by Lalbir Singh, a representative of the Golf Club.

In the midst of the preparations, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh assured, “The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has conducted fogging around the stadium and undertaken an anti-larvae drive. Adequate arrangements for vehicle parking have been made as well.”

Several malls have organised special live screening sessions for the match at attractive rates, allowing viewers to order food from the food courts while enjoying the thrilling cricket action.

