Puducherry, Some of the hotels in Puducherry have started shifting to low-fuel menus as the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has disrupted their service schedule. Hotels in Pondy shift to cooking of low-fuel menus due to shortage of commercial LPG cylinders

A hotel owner told PTI on Tuesday that they had introduced stringency measures to manage the current shortage in availability of commercial cylinder as a result of the conflict between America and Iran.

"We have now introduced sales of coffee, tea or juice only between 4 pm and 7 pm instead of usual sales of tiffin items," the hotelier said in view of the current situation.

According to a dealer in LPG cylinders, the central government has issued an order to ensure that LPG cylinder was supplied and marketed on priority solely to domestic consumers of LPG only. The commercial LPG cylinders' supply had been suspended.

"We are not getting the refills for commercial sector and we have been asked to prioritise supply for the domestic consumers only," the dealer said.

A hotelier said that they have worked out strategies and stringent measures to ensure that there is no problem in the future, although we are able to manage the current situation with available commercial cylinders.

He said that those who had already booked banquets were assured of uninterrupted supply of food. We, however, tell those seeking to book rooms hereafter about the difficulty in supplying the food and we also do not permit outside food for any function or celebration," the hotelier said.

He said that this advance information is given to those seeking to book the banquets for their events as we should not be blamed.

One hotelier was seen approaching a dealer in LPG with a request to ensure the uninterrupted supply of the commercial cylinders.

The dealer expressed his helplessness and told the hotelier to manage the situation and wait for improvement in the situation.

The hotelier said that as against six commercial LPG cylinders required for his hotel, he had stock of only three cylinders. "I do not know how I would be able to meet the situation in the immediate future once the present stock is exhausted."

Asked if there was any situation emerging for the hotels to shut down as was seen in neighbouring states in the wake of the current crisis and disruption in supply of commercial cylinders, a dealer said, "Such a situation has not arisen in Puducherry as of now."

Domestic consumers, however, remain unaffected, a home maker said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.