How ready for 3rd wave, HC asks state govt

PATNA

The Patna High Court on Tuesday sought to know how well the state prepared learning from the past in view of the anticipated third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and its likely impact on children.

“Our focus is on the rural areas and that we have made clear from day one. All that we say that the Centre’s digital programme for death registration be put in place, as it will help the state in forward planning, be it in terms of infrastructure, testing in rural areas, oxygen requirement or extending social welfare schemes. If correct and up-to-date data is not there, how can the state plan?” the bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked advocate general Lalit Kishore.

The AG earlier said the valuable time of the court should go into strengthening the infrastructure of the district hospitals, as there was good connectivity in rural areas to help the needy reach there from blocks and panchayats within one or one and half hours. He also cited the improved Covid situation, with less than 2% positivity rate and over 97% recovery rate and underlined that vaccination and well-equipped district hospitals would hold the key in tackling the anticipated third wave.

However, the bench cited reports from states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi etc. where virus had already started affecting children. “Is the state prepared for that situation?. If children start getting affected, it is matter of serious concern,” the bench said.

The AG said the state had made provisions of ICU for children in 27 districts. However, the bench said the pattern of the affidavits filed by the officers “nothing but promised, promises”.

“Despite clear order for digitally uploading all death figures, there is nothing in the affidavits to suggest it has been complied with. This is what raises suspicion in our mind,” the bench said.

Admitting that the uploading death figures on the website was still not done, the AG said the chief secretary has directed officials to expedite the matter. “I agree that registration of deaths needs to be expedited and I will pass on the court’s directions,” he said.

The bench was also particular about the figures of testing in the rural areas and if that was reflected through the overall increase in the number of tests being carried out in the state. “The affidavit says the government plans to set up RTPCR testing facilities at the district level. It is good, but what we are interested in is the timeline. When will the facilities be available for the people? The affidavit talks about mobile vans. We want to know how many of them are actually in service. We are only expediting the matter. The government says rapid antigen tests are being done down to the block level in Buxar. It is a big statement. If it is so, this model must be replicated everywhere and the people must be aware of the facilities available,” the bench said.

To a court’s query on supply of liquified medical oxygen, the AG said the requirement had come down significantly and the state was also in the process of setting up its own generation plants and involving private parties. However, the bench asked if the oxygen situation in the state was good enough to handle the anticipated third wave.

There was another application filed with regard to decongestion of prisons in the state. However, the court said it should be filed as an independent petition and before that the petitioner, Sameer Kumar, should draw the attention of the authorities towards the issue.