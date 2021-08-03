HP Vidhan Sabha begins on sombre note, legislators pay tributes to Virbhadra

The monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha began on Monday on a sombre note. Cutting across party lines, legislators paid emotional tributes to Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh and four other legislators who had passed away.

Virbhadra, who used to represent the Arki assembly segment, passed away on July 8 at IGMC.

While Narendra Bragta died on June 5 at PGIMER, Chandigarh due to post-Covid complications. He used to represent Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment.

Apart from this, former members Amar Singh Chaudhary, from Bhoranj; Ram Singh, from Jogindernagar; and Mohan Lal had also passed away in recent months.

Moving a condolence motion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is also the leader of the House, said Virbhadra was an astute politician and able administrator. He said Virbhadra had served as the CM of Himachal for six-terms.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said Virbhadra was a nine-term MLA, five-term MP and six-term CM of Himachal. “He may have been born in a royal family but he ruled the hearts of people for six decades,” said Agnihotri.

He said Virbhadra brought people like us into politics. He said anyone could meet him at the Holy Lodge without any appointment. He tackled forest felling and even enacted the anti-conversion law.

Agnihotri said Virbhadra set up a second complex of the assembly in Dharamshala and played a pivotal role in making Himachal the power state.

He demanded the state government to install a statue of Virbhadra at the Ridge ground. He also paid homage to Bragta and the other deceased ex-members.

Parliamentary minister Suresh Bhardwaj said Virbhadra was the first CM to bring anti-conversion law in India.

“There’s no village where Virbhadra has not gone on foot, was always ready to help the poor, and opened many schools on demand of people,” he said.

Congress legislator Asha Kumari said Virbhadra, who was her cousin, became an MP from Mahasu at the age of 28. “He was a man of the era. A stalwart. He brought in a law to take over temples in Himachal,” said Kumari.

The House observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the deceased leaders.