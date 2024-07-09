HRERA Gurugram imposes penalty of 5 crore on city developer

The Gurugram bench of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) on Tuesday said that it has imposed a penalty of ₹5 crore on city-based real estate developer Vatika Limited for delaying the registration of a realty project, Vatika India Next II in sector 88 A and 88 B, which is in violation of Section 3(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016. (Representational Image) Due to the development of NH352 W passing through our project and lack of information from GDMA regarding the road alignments, we could not finalise our service estimates mandatorily required by HRERA to process the registration, said a Vatika Group spokesperson. (HT Photo)

The real estate authority in a statement on Tuesday said that M/s Vatika Limited obtained a licence for its residential project Vatika India Next in 2013 from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) of Haryana and the promoter was required to apply for RERA registration within three months of the notification of the Act in the state in 2017.

According to HRERA Gurugram, Vatika Limited applied for the RERA registration five years later due to which the Gurugram bench of HRERA took suo moto action in the matter.

The real estate authority said, “It was an on-going project, and the promoter should have applied for the RERA registration in time to avoid penalties. RERA registration is mandatory for all on-going real estate projects where competition certificates were not issued before the Act coming into force in 2016.”

“No promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale or invite persons to purchase in the any manner any plot, apartment, or building, as the case may be, in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area, without registering the real estate project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under the Act,” states Section 3(1) of the Act 2016. Later, once the promoter submitted all the mandatory approvals for registration of the project, the authority approved the registration.

HRERA Gurugram, in its statement said that it held penal proceedings for violation of rules and and imposed a penalty of ₹5 crore.

When asked about the matter, a Vatika Group spokesperson said, “Due to the development of NH352 W passing through our project and lack of information from GDMA regarding the road alignments, we could not finalise our service estimates mandatorily required by HRERA to process the registration. We have complied with HRERA’s imposition of the penalty and will always abide by whatever is deemed fit by the regulators with utmost humility.”