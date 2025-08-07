Hry human rights panel seeks report on baby’s severed arm

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident at the civil hospital in Mandikhera, Nuh, where a newborn’s arm was allegedly severed completely from the body during delivery on July 30, reportedly due to medical negligence. The commission, condemning the act as a grave violation of human rights, has directed the civil surgeon, Nuh, to submit a detailed factual and medical report within 15 days. The incident, which occurred on July 30. (Getty Images)

The incident, which occurred on July 30, surfaced following a news report published in a leading daily on August 1. As per the report, Sarjeena (single name) was admitted to Mandikhera civil hospital for childbirth. During delivery, due to alleged negligence by the attending medical staff, the newborn’s limb was completely detached.

The family was reportedly subjected to verbal abuse and forcibly removed from the hospital when they questioned the medical team. The injured infant was later referred to Nalhar Hospital for further treatment, said the family members.

The HHRC’s full bench—comprising chairperson justice Lalit Batra (retd) and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia—termed the case an egregious violation of the right to life and health under Article 21 of the Constitution. The commission also highlighted that the incident breaches international child rights norms under Articles 6 and 19 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

“This irreversible and brutal injury to a newborn at the very start of life is an appalling instance of medical negligence,” said justice Batra. “The failure of established medical protocols, coupled with the reported abusive conduct of hospital staff, underlines a deep crisis in public health accountability.”

In its directive, the commission has sought specific details regarding the circumstances of the delivery, the names and designations of the attending doctors and nursing staff, the precise cause of the injury, any immediate or ongoing treatment or rehabilitation offered to the child, and the nature of any departmental or internal inquiries initiated. It has also asked for an explanation regarding the alleged abusive behaviour towards the family.

According to Dr Puneet Arora, protocol and information and public relations officer the commission, the commission’s order has been forwarded to the additional chief secretary (health), director general health services, and the civil surgeon, Nuh.

The hospital did not respond to HT for comments on the incident.

A senior health department official said that the case has been forwarded to the medical negligence board for a detailed investigation. “We have taken all the documents from the hospital. Afterwards, we will question the team involved in the surgery, including the doctor,” he said.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 26.

The HHRC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and rights of all citizens, especially vulnerable groups like women and children, in the healthcare system. It assured that stern and appropriate action would follow based on the report’s findings.