Hry minister meets members of 32 RWAs at Sec 108, civic concerns on radar

Gurugram: Haryana’s Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Environment and Badshahpur MLA, Rao Narbir Singh, held a meeting with representatives from 32 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and over 300 city residents to address pressing civic and infrastructural issues in Sector 108 as well as neighbouring areas along the Dwarka Expressway. The meeting, held at Sobha City on Saturday morning, was the first of its kind, providing residents with a direct platform to voice their concerns and seek solutions. Haryana’s Minister for Industry, Commerce and Environment and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh at a meeting with members of Residents Welfare Associations in Gurugram Sector 108 on Saturday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

The discussions focussed on a wide range of issues with residents repeatedly highlighting the inadequacies in traffic management, urging the installation of traffic signals and better organisation to alleviate traffic congestion. Singh acknowledged these concerns and directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to develop a robust traffic management system.

“This meeting marks a step forward in bridging the gap between the government and the people. I want to assure everyone that their concerns have been heard and will be acted upon. Whether it is addressing traffic woes, tackling encroachments or improving waste management systems, each issue will be taken up with urgency,” Singh said. “No government effort can succeed without the active involvement of the people it serves. Together, we will create an environment that meets the highest standards of urban living,” he added.

Encroachments on roadsides were another major grievance. These unauthorised constructions have created bottlenecks, disrupting smooth vehicular movement and causing safety hazards. Singh instructed officials to conduct a thorough inspection of encroachments and initiate immediate removal drives to restore the area’s roads.

Reliable power infrastructure was also a key concern. Many societies have been left without 33 KV substations, leading to frequent power outages. The minister assured the residents that this issue will be addressed on priority, with efforts to expedite the installation of substations to ensure stable power supply.

Street lighting emerged as a serious problem, with several residents complaining about poorly lit roads and delays in repairing faulty lights.

Brigadier (Retd.) Anil Hooda, a resident, emphasised the importance of proper lighting for both safety and urban development. “Streetlights in neighbourhoods and public spaces remain faulty for weeks. This is not just an inconvenience but a major safety risk,” Hooda said.

Drainage infrastructure and environmental issues were also discussed. Garbage-clogged drains have caused severe waterlogging during rains, leading to disruptions in daily life. Shikha Parihar a resident of Adani Oysters, highlighted the pollution caused by the Najafgarh drain, which emits foul odours and poses serious health hazards. “The dust and pollution from ongoing construction activities are further worsening the air quality. Regular water sprinkling and mechanised cleaning are urgently needed to mitigate these issues,” Parihar added.

The lack of adequate waste management was also flagged. Roadsides cluttered with construction debris and plastic waste have become a common sight, and residents demanded the implementation of a more effective garbage collection and segregation system. Some even proposed the establishment of Waste-to-Energy power plants as a sustainable solution.

Public transport and connectivity also drew attention during the meeting. Residents urged the introduction of shuttle bus services to connect localities with key points like the Dwarka Sector 25 Metro Station, as the current lack of public transport has increased dependence on private vehicles, exacerbating traffic woes.

Security concerns were another focal point of the discussions. Residents called for increased police patrolling, especially at night.

The minister concluded the meeting by issuing on-the-spot directives to officials from GMDA, MCG, and the police department to address the residents’ concerns promptly.