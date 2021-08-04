HSC pass percentage: Pune division records 99.75% , cut-offs for admissions to undergrad courses to increase

PUNE A whopping 99.75% of 231,331 students from Pune the division cleared the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) course, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, after the state government cancelled the exam and adopted an assessment to derive the results.

The passing percentage this year in Pune is been higher by 10% over 2020, when 89.45% students cleared their HSC.

This means top colleges in the city and the rest of the division are likely to have higher cut-offs for admissions for admission to graduate courses, which will lead to more competition among students looking for admissions to graduate courses like BA, BCom and BSc.

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said that the cut-off may increase this year, but it will be only marginal.

“Because of good results this time, it is likely that marginally the cut-offs may increase. But, they will not be too high,” said Pardeshi.

He also added that if the university permits, top colleges can increase the capacity by 10 per cent, depending on infrastructure and other factors.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said that prominent colleges will witness a higher cut-off this year, as many students have scored good marks.

“There is likely to be higher competition this time for courses like Bachelor of Science. One lakh students have not registered this time for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for entrance to Engineering courses, as compared to last year. These students may seek admission for BSc, Bachelor of Arts and Commerce courses. Hence, if the university permits, big colleges can increase the capacity by 10 to 20 per cent,” said Zunjarrao.

Speaking about Pune division’s results, Dinkar Patil, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that in Pune division, 231,331 students appeared for Class 12 .

“Around 99.75 per cent of students in the division have passed Class 12 . Of these, 99.66 per cent male students passed and 99.77 per cent females passed,” said Patil.

He further added that the pass percentage for commerce this year is higher than arts and science.

“Commerce has a pass percentage of 99.91% in the division, whereas Arts is 99.75% and Science is 99.73%,” said Patil.

Repeater candidates in the division also scored well this time. “Pass percentage for repeater candidates is 98.91 per cent this year. Whereas in 2020, only 34.08 per cent repeater candidates passed,” said Patil.

He refused to share data about how many students scored 100 per cent marks in the Pune division.

“There should be a demarcation regarding which division has a higher number of students with 100 per cent marks and 35 per cent marks. Hence, that data will not be shared by the board,” said Patil.