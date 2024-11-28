Gurugram: To ensure complete development of infrastructure as well as the residential development of Sector 21, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Gururgam, has submitted a fresh petition in the Supreme Court to get the land acquisition matter pertaining to around 38 acres resolved soon. HSVP officers said that urban infrastructure, roads and around 1,000 plots of the authority were stuck due to a legal dispute with the land owners. HSVP files fresh petition in SC to resolve land dispute in Sec 21

Earlier this week, HSVP estate officer one Vikas Dhanda along with senior officials had visited Sector 21 and interacted with residents and the RWA. They also inspected areas where construction waste, household waste and garbage were being dumped on land which had been acquired by the authority. However, the plot of land is mired in litigation as the petition of the land owners is pending in the Supreme Court.

Dhanda said that around 38 acres land in Sector 21 is under litigation and the petition of land owners is pending in the apex court.“I have filed a separate petition as estate officer one in the apex court to ensure that the matter is taken up on priority. We will try to get this matter resolved so that this land can be utilised for commercial and residential plotting apart from building infrastructure,” he said.

According to HSVP estimates, around 1,000 plots and other commercial and urban infrastructure can be developed on this disputed land if the court delivers orders in their favour.

HSVP officials said that on the land which is owned by the authority and is not under litigation, they will consider setting up urban infrastructure and other social infrastructure required by the residents of Sector 21.

MCG commissioner Ashok Garg, Vashali Singh, HSVP administrator and additional municipal commissioner YS Gupta had also visited Sector 21 on Tuesday where they interacted with the members of RWA. During the visit, the MCG chief issued directions that a notice should be issued to violators, who were dumping waste in the area and not operating the waste segregation centre properly.

Residents of Sector 21 are demanding that the vacant land in the sector should be used for establishing a STP, rain water harvesting structures and composting plants that can address critical waste management issues. They also want authorities to construct a multi-sport playground for cricket, football, volleyball and other activities that will provide recreational opportunities for youth in the area.