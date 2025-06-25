HSVP panel to clear land disputes on SPR, Dwarka E-way

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has formed a committee to look into the ownership of land along developing sectors, its revenue details and the legal aspects related to these specific stretches, which have either not been acquired by government agencies or remain disputed, HSVP officials said. The town planning department, when asked about the issue, said that they will mark all the locations given by the land acquisition department on the map as required by the HSVP (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Based on the data found, HSVP will reach out to the owners individually and take steps to acquire the land either through land pooling or through transfer of development rights (TDR). In case the matter is in court, the cases will be pursued so that these bottlenecks are resolved, the officials said.

To be sure, the government agency has decided to form the committee in an attempt to clear bottlenecks in the construction of sectors roads in developing sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and the Dwarka Expressway.

HSVP (Gurugram) administrator, Vaishali Singh, said that in cases where land has not been acquired, the land acquisition officer has been asked to identify the exact revenue details, and to share information on how much land has been acquired and also submit the reasons for non-acquisition of land. The district town planner, Gurugram, has been told to mark the location on a layout plan, she added.

“We are working with GMDA, the district administration and other stakeholders to identify these land patches so that these issues can be resolved. These issues have been categorised and the committee has even asked for a database,” said Singh.

According to the HSVP, land has not been acquired for construction of 380 metres of Sector 72/72A road, for construction of 400 metres of the Sector 73/74 road, for construction of 50 metres of the outer Sector 70A road, 80 metres of Sector 81/81A road, 70 metres of Sector 102 and Sector 103 road, and 1,713 metres of Sector 107 and Sector 108 road. According to the authority, four more master sectors roads are affected due to litigation issues, and directions have been issued to either take steps to get a stay on cases vacated and file latest legal status of the court cases, so that these can be pursued aggressively in courts.

“We will be pursuing the land owners to acquire this land through either TDR or through e-bhoomi portal. Construction and completion of these roads is crucial for connecting old and new Gurugram,” Singh said.

She added that in the last six months they had managed to remove hindrances and bottlenecks from 11 points across the city, and the land has been handed over to GMDA for construction of roads and building other infrastructure. The locations included master sector roads of Sector 82/82A, Sector 70-71 Rambir ki Dhani, Sector 85/86, outer road of Sector 79, Sector 79/79A, Sector 78/79, Sector 9B/37C, Sector 78/80, Sector 88/89 Sector 81/82 and Sector 71/73, she said.

The town planning department, when asked about the issue, said that they will mark all the locations given by the land acquisition department on the map as required by the HSVP. “We will work with the authority to resolve these land issues. All locations will be marked on layout plans,” said Praveen Chauhan, district town planner, Gurugram.