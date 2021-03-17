IND USA
Hyderabad man arrested for beating brother to death over property dispute

A video purportedly showed Narender, the accused, moving around the body of his brother Vijay, in his late thirties. Many vehicles can be seen passing on the road. Curious onlookers gathered but nobody dared to go near Vijay
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:33 PM IST

A man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly beating his brother to death over a property dispute on Hyderabad’s busy Mehdipatnam-Gachibowli road around 11.30pm on Tuesday. A video purportedly showed Narender, the accused, moving around the body of his brother Vijay, in his late thirties. Many vehicles can be seen passing on the road. Curious onlookers gathered but nobody dared to go near Vijay.

When somebody shouted at Narender, he hurled the club he attacked Vijay with towards the people. He can be seen trying to make a call before fleeing the spot.

K Chandrasekhar Reddy, a local police officer, cited the preliminary probe and added the brothers had a dispute over some inherited property. “Apparently, the family elders brought about a compromise between the two and settled the matter a few days ago, but still they continued to quarrel.”

Reddy said on Tuesday night, the two had a quarrel and traded blows. “Narender, who was in an inebriated condition, picked up a club from a nearby shop and repeatedly attacked his brother on his head.”

The police rushed Vijay to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. “We have taken Narender into custody and are questioning him. We have filed a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Reddy.

