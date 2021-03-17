Hyderabad man arrested for beating brother to death over property dispute
A man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly beating his brother to death over a property dispute on Hyderabad’s busy Mehdipatnam-Gachibowli road around 11.30pm on Tuesday. A video purportedly showed Narender, the accused, moving around the body of his brother Vijay, in his late thirties. Many vehicles can be seen passing on the road. Curious onlookers gathered but nobody dared to go near Vijay.
When somebody shouted at Narender, he hurled the club he attacked Vijay with towards the people. He can be seen trying to make a call before fleeing the spot.
Also Read | Boy beaten for drinking water in Ghaziabad temple, two arrested
K Chandrasekhar Reddy, a local police officer, cited the preliminary probe and added the brothers had a dispute over some inherited property. “Apparently, the family elders brought about a compromise between the two and settled the matter a few days ago, but still they continued to quarrel.”
Reddy said on Tuesday night, the two had a quarrel and traded blows. “Narender, who was in an inebriated condition, picked up a club from a nearby shop and repeatedly attacked his brother on his head.”
The police rushed Vijay to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. “We have taken Narender into custody and are questioning him. We have filed a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Reddy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad man arrested for beating brother to death over property dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sainik schools go co-ed: All-male bastion turns a liberal leaf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert view: Covid-19 resurgence... Why Pune, again?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandi in shock over MP Ram Swaroop Sharma’s sudden death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 major fires reported at different areas in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Thane builder’s bungalow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Charge sheet by Mumbai Police in TRP case solely targeted at Arnab, his counsel tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab issues draft notification for one-time settlement of illegal water-sewer connections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake marriage certificate racket busted in Khadoor Sahib, 2 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shortage of Covishield supply; Thane civic body to administer only Covaxin shots: TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran’s kin should be given security: Kirit Somaiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No illegality in ex-Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze’s arrest: NIA court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze used different cars: Thane society residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA recovers CCTV footage of cop’s building seized by Mumbai Police CIU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC stays PCS exam process, asks Punjab for reply on reservation for differently abled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox