IAF personnel tests positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, 22 contacts negative

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has tested positive for the Zika virus, the first to have been reported in Kanpur, officials said.

All the 22 samples of his family members, relatives and friends sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, have tested negative, said chief medical officer Nepal Singh.

“No new case is a big relief for all of us,” he said, adding the source of his virus hasn’t been traced.

Chief medical officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF (warrant) officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

Following mysterious symptoms in the case, his blood sample was collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for proper examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus-positive, he said, adding the report was received on Saturday.

The health department quickly isolated all those who came in contact with the IAF officer. Anti-larva spray was done in and around the place he lived with his family.

Dr Singh said health department teams were going door to door in Lal Bangla and Jajmau areas of Kanpur to see if anyone else has similar symptoms.