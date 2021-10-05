ICAR invites applications for national hackathon

National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), with the help of the animal science division of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will be organising ‘Hackathon 2.0 Kritagya’ in connection with ‘Promoting innovation for precision and economical animal farming’.

RC Aggarwal, deputy director-general (education), ICAR said, “India needs to find ways not only to encourage technology-enabled livestock management but also ensure effective adoption of such emerging technologies.”

Students, faculty, innovators, and entrepreneurs from universities and technical institutes across the country can participate in this programme.

Each participating group shall consist of a maximum of four participants, with not more than one faculty member and not more than one innovator or entrepreneur. Participating students can collaborate with students from local start-ups, institutes of technology and win up to ₹5 lakh. The students can get themselves registered for this programme till October 10.

Interested candidates can find information regarding registration and participation at: https://nahep.icar.gov.in/Kritagya.aspx