ICCR centre to come up at DU for overseas students
New Delhi: Delhi University on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council for Cultural Research (ICCR), under the ministry of external affairs. According to the MoU, an ICCR centre will be established in partnership for catering to the needs of the overseas students who come on the ICCR scholarship.
“This is a big step towards the government’s commitment to make India a hub for international students,” said acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi. The university, in a statement, said that DU has already started benefitting with having received three times more than the earlier number of the ICCR-sponsored students. The ICCR brings in students from over 120 countries to India for study.
“ICCR will also have its north India zonal office in DU. The MoU will facilitate admission of more students from foreign countries under ICCR fellowship. This will also help foreign students since if there are offices here, they won’t have to go here and there,” he said, adding that it will “transform relations” with students and teachers outside India in “a dynamic way.”
In a statement released Tuesday, the university said ICCR has also “pledged to conduct various academic, cultural and extra-curricular programmes to enhance the academic environment and cultural exchange in the University.” The academic exchange will also include DU professors visiting foreign universities and as well as foreign professors coming to the central varsity with ICCR support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attack on Mumbai Police cop: Main accused on the run, 2 minors let off after warning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owner of south Mumbai’s Muchchad Panwala held in drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt likely to decide on starting Mumbai locals for all citizens today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nallasopara man tries to pass off wife’s murder as suicide, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old sentenced to 6 months in prison for sexually assaulting stray dog in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Two pond herons found dead in Kalyan, near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Got Covid-19 vaccine? You’ll get QR code certificate on phone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two open fire on homemaker in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird culling: Panchkula admn trims down list of affected farms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old missing Ludhiana girl found dead in her school
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man wanted for murder of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At JNU’s first Swami Vivekananda lecture, Doval asks youth to focus on nation building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt to set up panels to examine fee hike proposals by pvt schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young and healthy to be given the shot first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi receives first vaccine consignment, drive to be launched at 89 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox