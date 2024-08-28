 IGRS complaints: Salary of 78 Prayagraj officials stopped for negligence in disposal - Hindustan Times
IGRS complaints: Salary of 78 Prayagraj officials stopped for negligence in disposal

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 28, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The action has been taken after the performance of Prayagraj in disposal of IGRS was found poor in the list of districts issued some days back

Chief development officer and acting district magistrate Gaurav Kumar stopped the salaries of 78 officials for August on Tuesday. In the action against officials for showing negligence in disposal of Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), the CDO has sought clarification from them within three days.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The action has been taken after the performance of Prayagraj in disposal of IGRS was found poor in the list of districts issued some days back.

Citizens have made online complaints related to all departments. Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant expressed dissatisfaction over non redressal of complaints during meetings. However, the officials concerned did not pay heed to the warnings. In some cases, the officials disposed of complaints in a poor manner and even failed to take feedback which resulted in repetition of complaints.

Now, the CDO has issued notices to such officials asking them to explain the circumstances under which the complaints were not redressed or why the officials took time in disposal of complaints and why feedback was not taken in many complaints.

Eight of the officials have been found showing maximum negligence in disposal of complaints and dissatisfactory feedback.

The CDO said the district magistrate had forwarded letters to the officials asking them for disposal of complaints and had warned them of action if negligence was found. However, the officials failed to pay heed to the warning following which action has been initiated against them, he added.

News / Cities / Other Cities / IGRS complaints: Salary of 78 Prayagraj officials stopped for negligence in disposal
Follow Us On