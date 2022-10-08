Home / Cities / Others / IIIT-A, GBPSSI MoU: Students of IIIT-A to gain from signing of pact

IIIT-A, GBPSSI MoU: Students of IIIT-A to gain from signing of pact

Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Prof RS Verma, acting director, IIIT-A and Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari, director of GBPSSI, signed the MoU on the GBPSSI campus, Jhunsi

MoU being penned at GBPSSI in Jhunsi on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) and the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute (GBPSSI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to facilitate the Flexible Academic Programme (FAP) launched by IIIT-A as part of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Prof RS Verma, acting director, IIIT-A and Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari, director of GBPSSI, signed the MoU on the GBPSSI campus, Jhunsi. The MoU will remain effective for a period of five years, informed officials.

GBPSSI will contribute to IIITA’s FAP from the current academic year (2022-23), allowing admission in IT and electronics and communication engineering (ECE) streams through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) programme of BTech.

Importantly, at IIIT-A, the FAP framework allows entry into BTech via JoSAA and earning up to PhD degree with availability of multiple exit options. After availing an exit option, it also allows re-entry from the point of exit in future and continuing of studies in regular or working professional mode. Many other features of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 have been innovatively embedded under the FAP framework.

GBPSSI faculty members will take care of teaching social science subjects to BTech students of IIIT-A.

Besides, the directors of both institutes, Prof Vijayshri Tiwari, registrar and Prof Neetesh Purohit, dean, academics, signed the MoU on behalf of IIIT-A while associate professors Archana Singh and Chandraiah Gopani did the honours from the GBPSSI.

Saturday, October 08, 2022
