IIIT-A’s global alumni meet kicks off at Jhalwa campus

The Annual Global Alumni Meet-2025 of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), a three-day event, was formally inaugurated on Saturday on its Jhalwa campus. The inaugural address was delivered by prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director of IIIT-A. Inaugural session of the alumni meet underway at IIIT-A on Saturday (HT Photo)

He described the meet as a Diwali-like celebration—an emotional homecoming that rekindles the cherished memories of student life.

Commemorating IIIT-A’s 26th year, prof. Sutaone spoke about the institute’s continued pursuit of excellence, notable placement records through the ‘4-Year Transform’ initiative, and its focus on innovation via the New Gen IEDC (Entrepreneurship Cell). He also discussed ongoing developments in the undergraduate and MBA programmes, along with plans for new infrastructure.

Prof Anupam Agarwal, dean of alumni affairs, announced a forthcoming student exhibition, in which the top three projects will be selected and recognized by a panel of alumni guests. These judges will offer valuable insights, mentorship, and feedback—highlighting student innovation and encouraging real-world thinking.

Distinguished alumni Ashish Agrawal, co-founder and CTO of Eudia, and Rochak Mittal, partner-director of product management at Microsoft Azure, were celebrated for their pioneering work in AI and cloud technologies. With rich experience at leading tech firms like Google and Amazon, they credited IIIT-A’s hands-on, project-driven learning environment—and its culture of programming excellence—for shaping their careers.

Following the inauguration, the event transitioned into a series of interactive sessions and cultural programmes aimed at deepening alumni engagement and celebrating the shared legacy of the IIIT-A community.