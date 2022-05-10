IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students

The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.

All applications were reviewed by the scholarship selection committee led by alumnus Kumar Jayant (EEE ‘89) as the chair and comprised of the dean of academic affairs and the dean of resources and alumni from the institute as members.

This means-based scholarship is the result of the access fund established by the foundation through a generous US $2 million donation from Nikesh Arora, IIT-BHU graduate and CEO of cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks.

“This is a phenomenal group of students and it’s a privilege to support their journey,” said Arora, (EE ‘89), according to a press communique from the institute. “The Institute continues to be a transformative force in society as it prepares the next generation of leaders. We hope that other IIT (BHU) alumni will join us and give back so that more deserving students can benefit. “

In making the announcement, IIT-BHU foundation scholarship committee chair Kumar Jayant said, “This first set of scholarships represents a 4-year commitment of almost INR 40 lacs from the IIT-BHU Foundation”.

Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU, Varanasi congratulated the awardees and wished them all success in their academic career. He also thanked Nikesh Arora and IIT (BHU) Foundation for making such opportunities possible.

Dean of resources and alumni, Prof Rajeev Srivastav and dean of academics Prof SB Dwivedi of IIT (BHU) congratulated the students and said, “It is very moving to see former students and now alumni come forward to make a meaningful difference in the lives of current students.”

Student of Computer Science and one of the recipients, Bhav Khurana said “My father passed away in an accident a few years ago and my mother has worked very hard for my studies. The IIT-BHU foundation scholarship allows me to pursue my studies, while relieving my mother from financial hardship.” Another recipient Sonali Verma, said “The Foundation scholarship is a huge help to me and my family by not letting my education become a financial burden on my family. I am thankful to the whole team at IIT-BHU Foundation.”