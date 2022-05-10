IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students
The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.
All applications were reviewed by the scholarship selection committee led by alumnus Kumar Jayant (EEE ‘89) as the chair and comprised of the dean of academic affairs and the dean of resources and alumni from the institute as members.
This means-based scholarship is the result of the access fund established by the foundation through a generous US $2 million donation from Nikesh Arora, IIT-BHU graduate and CEO of cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks.
“This is a phenomenal group of students and it’s a privilege to support their journey,” said Arora, (EE ‘89), according to a press communique from the institute. “The Institute continues to be a transformative force in society as it prepares the next generation of leaders. We hope that other IIT (BHU) alumni will join us and give back so that more deserving students can benefit. “
In making the announcement, IIT-BHU foundation scholarship committee chair Kumar Jayant said, “This first set of scholarships represents a 4-year commitment of almost INR 40 lacs from the IIT-BHU Foundation”.
Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU, Varanasi congratulated the awardees and wished them all success in their academic career. He also thanked Nikesh Arora and IIT (BHU) Foundation for making such opportunities possible.
Dean of resources and alumni, Prof Rajeev Srivastav and dean of academics Prof SB Dwivedi of IIT (BHU) congratulated the students and said, “It is very moving to see former students and now alumni come forward to make a meaningful difference in the lives of current students.”
Student of Computer Science and one of the recipients, Bhav Khurana said “My father passed away in an accident a few years ago and my mother has worked very hard for my studies. The IIT-BHU foundation scholarship allows me to pursue my studies, while relieving my mother from financial hardship.” Another recipient Sonali Verma, said “The Foundation scholarship is a huge help to me and my family by not letting my education become a financial burden on my family. I am thankful to the whole team at IIT-BHU Foundation.”
-
NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+
Aligarh Muslim University was ranked 'A' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday. This happened after NAAC's previous 'A' ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision. After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.
-
Authorise officials to settle claims with applicants, National Lok Adalat tells Railways
The National Lok Adalat has asked the Indian Railways to authorise its officials to enter into settlement with accident claimants to reduce the pendency of cases before courts. The Lok Adalat, headed by justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the Bombay high court, made these observations during a hearing on May 7 after it was informed that more than 1,000 cases were pending for settlement.
-
Man critically injures wife with an axe during domestic dispute in Lucknow
A 35-year-old woman is battling for life after being attacked with an axe by the woman Laxmi Devi's husband during a trivial family dispute in a Mohanlalganj village here on Monday night, senior police officials said on Tuesday. The police said the woman Laxmi Devi suffered injuries on her neck, hand and waist when she was attacked by her husband Subash Chandra Gautam at his residence in Ganeshkheda village of Mohanlalganj.
-
44 workers of right-wing groups demanding the renaming of Qutub Minar detained
The Delhi Police detained 44 members of the United Hindu Front and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena for allegedly holding a demonstration without permission at Qutub Minar on Tuesday demanding that the iconic monument be renamed "Vishnu Stambha". During the demonstration, the members of fringe right-wing groups also recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar complex.
-
Thane man arrested for spiking drinks of women, sexually assaulting them
Kalwa police in Thane arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly spiking the drinks of The accused, Ashok Suravase alias Jitu of Diva, Thane's women friends to sexually assault them. The case came to light when a 23-year-old woman registered a complaint and he was arrested from Goa. While doing this, the accused was changing his locations and phone numbers. Therefore, it was challenging for the police team to trace and nab him. He was earlier operating from Karnataka but later fled to Goa.
