IIT(ISM)inks MoU for Centre of Excellence in fluid testing

IIT(ISM) Dhanbad signed an MoU with Pune-based Minimac Systems to establish Minimac’s Centre of Excellence in Fluid Testing and Analytics on the institute’s campus. Fully funded by the industry partner, the centre will be the first such specialised facility in eastern India, aimed at advancing applied research, industrial skilling and predictive maintenance technologies. IIT(ISM), Dhanbad (HT FILE)

The collaboration marks a new phase in IIT(ISM)’s push to strengthen industry–academia engagement, especially in areas of fluid engineering, oil analytics and intelligent maintenance systems that are becoming essential across manufacturing, mining and energy sectors.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IIT (ISM) director Sukumar Mishra, dean (R&D) Parthasarathi Das, centre coordinator Ajit Kumar, and co-coordinator Niranjan Kumar. Minimac Systems was represented by MD Anshuman Agrawal and head (Digital Transformation & Engineering) Harshit Agrawal.

Speaking at the ceremony, director Sukumar Mishra said the partnership aligned with the institute’s long term vision of expanding high-impact, industry-linked research. “This collaboration strengthens IIT(ISM)’s mission of creating research outcomes that directly support national technological advancement. The new Centre of Excellence will allow our students and faculty to engage with real world industrial challenges while contributing to innovation in fluid engineering and predictive maintenance,” he said.

The centre will focus on product validation, prototype development, data-driven research in hydraulic and lubrication systems, and technology development in collaboration with Minimac’s live R&D initiatives. Structured internship programmes and a Campus Ambassador initiative will further create skill building opportunities for IIT (ISM) students.

Both institutions will jointly explore various central and state R&D grants and schemes—including DST, MeitY and MSME initiatives—to support the centre’s infrastructure and long-term operations.

Officials from IIT(ISM) and Minimac said the Centre of Excellence would play an important role in enhancing India’s capabilities in fluid testing, diagnostics and smart maintenance technologies, while reinforcing IIT(ISM) Dhanbad’s growing national footprint in interdisciplinary research and innovation.