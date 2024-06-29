Illegal casino operating from Gurugram-F’bad road busted, 6 arrested

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police busted an illegal casino operating from an apartment on the Gurugram- Faridabad Road and arrested six people, police said adding, that a total of 473 coins and 104 playing cards were recovered from their possession. The Gurugram Police busted an illegal casino operating from an apartment on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and arrested six people on Saturday. (Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station.

Investigators identified the arrested suspects as Dishant Jalan, Vishal Hisariya, a resident of Sector 65, Jai Behl, a resident of Sector 53, Viraj Oberoi, a resident of Sector 42, Shayandeep Ghosh, a resident of South City 2, and Paras Ram, a resident of Gokalgarh village in Rewari district.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the Sector 39 crime branch team conducted a raid at a flat in Paras Quarter Gurgaon Iconic Tower, on the Faridabad Road. The police team found six people in the flat engaged in gambling with coins and playing cards on a casino table.

“We are questioning the accused and are trying to nab the other associates of the arrested men,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police