Illegal construction owned by Ashraf Ahmed’s kin demolished by PDA

The joint teams of Prayagraj development authority (PDA) and police demolished illegal construction on waqf property in Sallahpur area of Puramufti on Thursday. The two-storeyed building was owned by slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s brothers-in-law Zaid and Faizi. The accused also sold the waqf property to other people. PDA vehicle demolishing the illegal construction on waqf property in Sallahpur area of Puramufti on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

An FIR was registered against Zainab, her brothers Zaid, Saddam, Faizi’s wife Zeenat, former waqf board Mutwalli Asiam Ahmad, Sallahpur village head Shibli and some other people in November last year for illegally grabbing waqf property on complaint of caretaker Mabood Ahmad.

Later, newly-appointed Mutwalli Ammad Hasan also lodged an FIR against Zainab’s kin and other persons for issuing threats.

On Thursday, PDA team demolished illegal construction owned by Zainab’s brother Faizi and Zaid. Force of many police stations under DCP city Deepak Bhukar accompanied the PDA team.

The property in two parts was worth around ₹4 crores.

PDA junior engineer IA Hashmi said the illegal constructions demolished by PDA was done on 450 square yards on Waqf Board property. All formalities were completed before the demolition and notices were also issued to owners following which demolition order was passed.

Around 100 bighas of waqf property was illegally occupied and plots were sold to people. Notices have been issued to all other persons who have done construction on the illegally occupied land, he added.

Additionally, Ashraf’s wife Zainab owns a sprawling farmhouse on Prayagraj-Kanpur highway. Ashraf and his brother-in-law Zaid and Saddam also constructed shops for rent, in the front portion of the farmhouse and were earning illegal income. Police officials said the building owned by Zainab will also be demolished soon.

DCP Bhukar said the property owned by Zainab was attached by Dhumanganj police under the Gangster Act in December last year. Further action will be taken by PDA as per rules, he added.

Under the drive against mafias and gangsters in the state, police have till now attached properties of Atiq, Ashraf, their kin and other gang members worth around ₹1500 crores. Moreover, around three dozen of their illegal constructions have been demolished by PDA teams.

Zainab is on the run since the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal on February 24, 2023. A reward of ₹25000 has been declared on her arrest. Her brother Saddam is lodged at Bareilly jail while Zaid Master is on the run.