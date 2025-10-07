Illegal firecracker unit found in closed girls’ college

: Police in Pratapgarh have busted an illegal firecracker factory being run inside a girls’ degree college that had been shut for the past three years. Four people, including the college manager, were arrested, and firecrackers worth around ₹47 lakh were recovered. . All four have been booked, and a legal case has been registered. (For representation only)

The college, Sukhraj Singh Girls’ Degree College, located in Saphachat village under Patti police station limits, is owned by Aadya Prasad Singh. According to police, the college had not been running for the last three years. About eight months ago, Salman Siddique rented a room at the college and moved in with his family. His mother, Medina Begum, holds a licence to store a limited amount of gunpowder and firecrackers at a shop near Aspur Devsara, but she had no permission to manufacture fireworks at the college.

On Monday afternoon, police teams led by SHO Vijendra Singh (Aspur Devsara) and SHO Abhishek Singh Sirohi (Kotwali Nagar) raided the college. They found firecrackers being made in 14 rooms. Salman, his mother Medina, and brother Saif were caught on the spot.

Senior officials CO Manoj Singh Raghuvanshi and SDM Purnendu Mishra also reached the scene. The police recovered large amounts of firecrackers, which were destroyed safely by pouring water on them. The fourth accused, college manager Aadya Prasad Singh, was also arrested later. All four have been booked, and a legal case has been registered.

SP Pratapgarh Deepak Bhukar said strict action will be taken against anyone running illegal firecracker units. Police teams have been formed to inspect such activities, especially ahead of Diwali. He added that all firecracker licences and manufacturing sites will be verified in the coming days.