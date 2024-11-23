IMS-BHU signs historic MoU: ‘World class med facility essential for region’s holistic development’

A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday among the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), and the ministry of education to provide enhanced funding and technical support to IMS-BHU in order to make it a world-class institution. The MoU was signed in the presence of union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for health and family welfare JP Nadda, BHU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, and IMS-BHU director Prof SN Sankhwar in New Delhi (HT)

Signed on Friday in the presence of union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for health and family welfare JP Nadda, BHU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, and IMS-BHU director Prof SN Sankhwar in New Delhi, the MoU enables the provision of grants-in-aid to IMS-BHU by the MoHFW on the lines of the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The provision of the grant to IMS-BHU will enhance the availability of affordable state-of-the-art secondary and tertiary healthcare services to the people of the region. It will contribute significantly to reducing referrals by enhancing the delivery of clinical care services. This will result not only in increased patient experience and satisfaction but is expected to notably reduce out-of-pocket expenditure on patient care.

Underscoring a sharper focus on research outcomes, Pradhan said that IMS-BHU should strive for excellence and collaborate with premier national higher educational institutions and international institutions to enhance its research output. Highlighting the importance of IMS-BHU in addressing the medical needs of eastern Uttar Pradesh and surrounding states, he urged the institute to further improve its teaching standards to bring more efficiency to its services.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised holistic and inclusive development in healthcare and education. His vision of a New India is deeply rooted in empowering institutions like BHU to serve as global centers of excellence, the Minister added.

Calling this a historic day, JP Nadda stated that this MoU is a result of the Union government’s “whole of the government” approach, which fosters increased collaboration across various government departments for shared goals aimed at benefiting the people. Nadda emphasised that this MoU would establish a close partnership between AIIMS, New Delhi, and IMS-BHU, leading to higher teaching standards and excellence in research outcomes. He also proposed regular student and faculty exchanges between IMS-BHU and AIIMS for enhanced outcomes.

Expressing joy over the development, dean, research IMS-BHU, Prof Gopal Nath, said, “In fact, being in the BHU campus, our (IMS-BHU) responsibility has become more significant in the field of research, especially since we already have the best infrastructure for research. Certainly, the MoU will help boost research infrastructure further along with facilities for the patients.”

An MoU was signed in India between AIIMS, Delhi, and IMS-BHU on June 19, 2018, to facilitate exposure to the latest developments and best practices in healthcare, medical education, and research. The MoU inter alia provided that MoHFW may also consider financially supporting infrastructure development projects to create healthcare and research facilities in various super specialties in collaboration with the ministry of education.