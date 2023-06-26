In a 1st in state, every house in Mahoba will have tapped water supply: Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that Mahoba will become the first district in the state where every house has the facility of tapped water supply. He was reviewing the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Namami Gange projects in a high-level meeting. Every house in Vindhya-Bundelkhand should get tap water supply by August: Yogi (HT File)

During the meeting, he called for intensifying efforts to provide tap water to every household by giving necessary instructions to concerned officers. He also directed officials to ensure that every household in the Vindhya-Bundelkhand region gets tap water supply by August.

Under the resolution of ‘Har Ghar Nal-Har Ghar Jal’, the state government is working to provide pure drinking water to 2.65 crore rural families of the state. Before the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission, only 5.16 lakh families had access to potable tap water. Today, more than 1.30 crore families are getting pure drinking water, the CM said.

A total of 59.38 lakh connections have been provided in the financial year 2022-23 alone. Remaining houses should also get piped drinking water in a phased and time-bound manner, he added. Significantly, the Jal Jeevan Mission is among the priority of the Prime Minister. Its implementation is being continuously reviewed by the central government.

All three districts -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Jalaun, and Shahjahanpur -- in the achievers’ category in the June 2023 survey are from Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri and Auraiya have achieved the top two positions in the performers’ category while Azamgarh has topped in the aspirant’s category, he pointed out.

Since April 2022, 22,714 tap connections are being installed every month in the state. The figure reached 12.96 lakh connections every month in May 2023. Presently, 43,000 tap connections are being installed every day, which needs to be increased to 50,000 daily. The Prime Minister has set a target of March 2024 for the completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission, so ensure the provision of tap water to every house by this time at any rate, the chief minister said.

The success of national schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, which makes life easier for the common man, depends on the performance of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is a big state, so our responsibility is also big. There is no dearth of funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission. Manpower should be increased as per the requirement. Trained plumbers should be posted in every village. There should be no unnecessary delay in the project, he directed officials.

Pure drinking water was once a dream for the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions. Today, this dream is coming true. Both these areas are top priority. Out of 98,445 villages in the state, work is in progress in 91,919 villages. “Complete the work in all the villages within the time limit. Rainwater harvesting should be encouraged in the villages. This can become a good model of water harvesting for the country,” CM Yogi said.

There should be no unnecessary delay in providing electricity connection to supply piped drinking water to the Vindhya-Bundelkhand region. Namami Gange Department and Energy Department should complete this work in time with mutual coordination, he said.

The CM also said that special efforts are being made under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the improvement of water quality in the areas affected by arsenic, fluoride, salinity, nitrate, iron, etc. In this regard additional financial assistance is being provided by the central government, he said.

‘Spread awareness on river cleanliness’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to create awareness among the people to maintain the cleanliness of rivers. People should be motivated to cremate or bury dead bodies instead of floating them into the rivers, he said.

Under the government resolution of ‘aviral-nirmal Ganga’, good results have been achieved under the ongoing Namami Gange project. the cleanliness of Ganga and its tributaries is being carried out in mission mode. There are 27 districts and 37 towns in the 1,027 km stretch of Ganga in the state. The government is working to free the river with pollution from Kannauj to Varanasi stretch as well as Farrukhabad to Prayagraj and Mirzapur to Ghazipur stretch of the river, he said.

In Varanasi, U.P. Jal Nigam (urban) should increase the utilisation capacity of underutilised 120 MLD Goitha STP. The approved 55 MLD capacity STP scheme should be completed soon to check the flow of effluent from eight drains. Baniapur STP should be made operational in Kanpur. For the treatment of tannery effluent at Jajmau, the efficiency of CETP of 36 MLD capacity should be increased, he said.

Strict compliance with the standard of emitted effluent should be ensured by the U.P. Pollution Control Board. It should closely monitor the tannery and other industrial effluents. All the STPs installed in the state should remain functional, he said.