In a first, MNNIT to confer eight new awards on its alumni

For the first time, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad will confer eight Distinguished Alumni Award-2024 on its former students for excelling in different fields. MNNIT campus (HT File)

To be conferred during the Global Alumni Meet-2024, set to be organised on November 9 and 10, the alumni association of the institute has issued the notification and invited online applications for these non-financial awards to be given in eight separate categories to the institute’s alumni recognising their contributions in fields like lifetime achievement, service to society and alma mater besides academics, research and innovation among others, said MNNIT officials.

The last date for applying is August 31. Details regarding the award and the application process have been given on the official website of the institute— www.mnnit.ac.in, they added.

As per the awards’ set schedule, applications will be scrutinized from September 1 to 30. The names of the alumni receiving the honour will be announced on October 5, stated the notification, a copy of which is with HT.

The institute has decided that those alumni who hold any political office at a local, provincial/state, or national level will not be considered for these awards. Similarly, members of the Alumni awards selection committee deciding the names of the individuals to be conferred with these awards as well as the office-bearers of the alumni association executive committee will also not be considered for these honours, the notification clarified.

THE AWARDS:

Distinguished Moti– Lifetime Achievement Award (Age 60 years or above)

Distinguished Moti– Young Achiever Award in Male & Female Category, separately (Age below 40 years)

Distinguished Moti– Professional Excellence– Private, Corporate and Industry sector (Age above 40 Years)

Distinguished Moti– Professional Excellence– Public administration / Public sector (Age above 40 Years)

Distinguished Moti– Professional Excellence– Academics and Research sector (Age above 40 Years)

Distinguished Moti– Professional Excellence– Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Age above 40 Years)

Distinguished Moti– Professional Excellence– Service to Alma mater and Society (Age above 40 Years)

Distinguished Moti– Professional Excellence– International Service / Recognition (Age above 40 Years)