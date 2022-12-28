Home / Cities / Others / In a first, UP Police dept to get spl cover by India Post

In a first, UP Police dept to get spl cover by India Post

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 10:20 PM IST

According to a press note shared by the institution, this is for the first time in U.P. that a department of the state police is getting a special cover, picture postcard, and a special cancellation seal.

The event for the same will take place on Thursday (December 29). (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW In a first in Uttar Pradesh, India Post will introduce a permanent pictorial cancellation seal along with special cover featuring the facade of century-old Dr B.R Ambedkar Police Academy situated in Moradabad. The event will take place on Thursday on the occasion of the institution completing 121 years.

According to a press note shared by the institution, this is for the first time in U.P. that a department of the state police is getting a special cover, picture postcard, and a special cancellation seal. This new permanent pictorial cancellation will replace regular stamps being used by the sub post office located in the campus of the Academy.

As per a communique issued in this regard, the director of the institute called it a historic occasion wherein the U.P. Police is being bestowed with a rare honour, which is symbolic of the respect the institute commands.

While Rajender Pal Singh, DGP training directorate, will be the chief guest of the event, Sanjay Singh, postmaster general, Bareilly region, has been invited as the guest of honour. Senior police and administrative officers of Moradabad and nearby areas will also be present on the occasion.

