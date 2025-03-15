In Kashi, Sadhus too join Holi jamboree

Colour, abir, gulal being hurled at the ghats, in the lanes and streets from day break till afternoon on Friday, marked Holi in Varanasi. Sadhus too celebrated the festival in their respective Akhadas and smeared foreheads of one another with abir and gulal. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Mahanirvani Akhada’s Mahant Shankar Puri, said, “ From Mahakhumbh, a large number of Sadhus reached Kashi. They celebrated Mahashivaratri here. Many of them left for their destinations after Mahashivaratri. Those who stayed back, as per rituals, offered prayers in their Akhadas while remembering Baba Kashi Vishwanath in the morning. Thereafter, the Sadhus and Sanyasi celebrated Holi. They applied abir gulal to one another.”

Mahant Puri is the chief priest of Maa Annapurna Temple, Kashi.

Meanwhile, youths were seen celebrating Holi in Banarasi style. Several youths dressed in black attire from head to toe, drenched themselves in celebrations. At the ghats, many unusual scenes emerged as a youth with his face completely painted was seen sitting in meditating posture at a Ghat. Just a meter off, another youth was seen waving his hands in the posture of playing damaru, though there was no damru in his hand.

People enjoyed delicious mouthwatering Thandai especially prepared on the occasion of Holi.

A group of Muslim women too celebrated Holi at Subhash Bhavan. They applied colours and sang Holi songs.

Ashwani Pandey, a resident of Pandeypur, said, “Kashi’s Holi is unique. It begins on the auspicious Rangbhari Ekadashi and the celebration continues for about five days. Many special cuisines like Mall puaa and Thandai are prepared specially on this occasion.”

Awadhesh Dixit, a scholar of tradition of Kashi, says, “The celebration of Holi is so unique that it leaves imprints in the minds of people. The more you participate, the more you enjoy.”

As the boats’ operation was suspended till 3pm, many youths and tourists missed the opportunity to enjoy Holi celebration while boating in the river. The water police took the step of suspending the operation of the boats as a preventive measure.

Godaulia, the heart of Kashi, was packed to capacity by 9am and everyone there was soaked in colours and were dancing to the tunes of Holi numbers. Similar was the scenario at Girjaghar intersection, Asi and other locations. Many youths pulled off their shirts and rode bikes and took a tour of various areas.

Tight security arrangements were put in place across the city. The police personnel played Holi on Saturday.